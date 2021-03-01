Richmond just saw its wettest winter since the 1970s, and the coolest one in six years

But this caveat turned out to be prescient:

“Other cycles that happen over the Artic and North Atlantic also have a major impact on our weather, but they alternate on the course of weeks rather than months. So this far out, there’s no reliable way of knowing if or when big dips in the jet stream will send polar air or nor’easters blasting across the Eastern Seaboard.”

Indeed, the La Niña is still going (and may be a player for much of 2021), but other cycles came to dominate the fate of the winter jet stream.

In December and January, a prevailing ridge over the eastern Pacific and western North America resulted in troughs over the Southeast U.S. That kept our weather unsettled and rainy, and also prevented any long incursions of very warm or very cold air masses.

And in February, the rearrangement of the polar vortex above the Arctic region allowed harsh cold air to finally plunge into the central United States. The result was a very active storm track — and lots of precipitation — along the Eastern Seaboard. Again, the extreme cold was kept off to our west, but enough cold filtered in to see that moisture hit us in the form of snow and ice.