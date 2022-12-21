Richmond to open warming centers Thursday

The city of Richmond is opening warming centers from Thursday to Monday as frigid temperatures are forecast across the region.

The shelters are open 24 hours a day. The shelter for men is at United Nations Church, 1901 Wall St., and for women and children at RVA Sisters Keeper, 2807 Hull St.

Conditions will be evaluated to determine the schedule for the rest of the week of Dec. 26, the Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response said.

Lows are expected to drop to 10 degrees on Friday, 15 degrees and 13 degrees on Sunday. A mix of rain and snow is expected.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works is pretreating roadways susceptible to slick spots, including bridges and hills. Additional staff will be on alert to respond to black ice, power outages or other impacts as needed.

The James River is expected to reach 9 feet, minor flood level, on Saturday. City officials said that the river will be dangerous to any user who is not an expert paddler and urge extreme caution to anyone in or near the water.

An arctic cold front is on its way that is expected to bring temperatures in the teens and possible snow showers as early as this evening and through the weekend. Residents and visitors are urged to be prepared and use caution, especially when driving, as black ice is possible. pic.twitter.com/MQJuURDFeW — Richmond Department of Emergency Communications (@911rva) December 21, 2022

Heavy snow and ice are predicted across a wide section of the nation from Thursday to Saturday, from the Plains to the East Coast. The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm was so large and encompassing that around 190 million people are currently under some type of winter weather advisory.

At least 145 flights into or out of Denver International Airport were canceled Wednesday as the city was hit with snow, gusty winds and freezing temperatures, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company. At least 219 flights into or out of Denver were expected to be canceled Thursday.

FlightAware was also expecting at least 364 flights to be canceled Thursday at O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago. Earlier this week, those two airports said they had 350 pieces of snow removal equipment and 400,000 gallons of pavement de-icing fluid on hand for the storm.

Delta, American, United, Frontier, Alaska, Southwest and other airlines were waiving change fees and offering travelers the option of choosing new flights to avoid the bad weather.

As of late Wednesday, Amtrak had canceled train service on around 30 routes, some through Dec. 25. Greyhound canceled bus service on 25 routes for Wednesday and Thursday, including service from Las Vegas to Denver, Denver to St. Louis and Chicago to Minneapolis, Memphis and Nashville.

The Associated Press contributed this report.