Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After a cold couple of days, a quick warmup arrives to finish the week. Some rainy spells arrive for Friday night and Saturday before another surge of cold air comes in for the second half of the weekend.

Windy conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. A few cloudy periods will mix with the sun on Tuesday afternoon, but the cold gets top billing, with afternoons in the upper 40s to lower 50s each day. They will be the kind of afternoons where it feels warm in the car with the windows up, but instantly chilly once you let the windows down.

Night temperatures are more of a concern. Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be very close to freezing, and we do expect temperatures below freezing for at least a couple of hours on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

A brief shot of Arctic air is coming in from the northwest, which will give central Virginia a pair nights that will probably edge below freezing. Two consecutive nights below freezing have not happened since the first week of February, when the morning of Feb. 5 ended a five-day stretch that included the only night in the teens since the first of the year.

Having said that, the breezes will likely stay up for most of Tuesday night and, while the breeze makes us feel colder, it actually works against a hard freeze. When the sky is clear and wind is light, the ground cools very efficiently, which translates to a lower air temperature in the lowest few hundred feet of the atmosphere. The persistence of a small breeze hinders the ground’s cooling process, which is why you may have seen large fans circulating in orchards on cold spring nights.

But the wind will likely be light by later on Wednesday night. In this case, air near the ground does not mix as much vertically or horizontally with surrounding air, so the makeup of the ground has a large impact on the air temperature immediately above it. Open meadows and grassy areas cool much more effectively than pavement and bricks, which is why suburban and rural areas are cooler at night versus urban areas when the sky is clear and the wind is light.

How much the air cools is also related to how much moisture is in the air. Once the air cools enough, it reaches saturation, meaning fog forms and a further temperature drop is difficult. This is why you will often see a very shallow layer of fog over an open field when the fog is absent elsewhere.

That saturation temperature is known as the dew point temperature, and it is expected to be in the upper teens Tuesday and Wednesday nights, so we can think of that as the coldest it could reasonably get with a clear sky and light wind.

There is a chance some high clouds will begin to move in late on Wednesday night, which would also help keep the temperature from dropping as much. While clouds do not exactly act like a blanket, they do give off just a little bit of energy, slowing down the cooling process at night, and could keep us from having a more serious drop in temperatures before daybreak on Thursday.

But these two nights will not be the end of the cold. After a break in the chill Thursday through Saturday, another surge of Arctic air follows. And we may have to go through all of this again on Sunday and Monday nights.