Richmond weather will feel more like January for a while

Wednesday will begin a string of cold and dry days, with temperatures more typical of January than November.

Northwest breezes will help dry things out after Tuesday night’s rain and, with a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon temperatures will recover into the 50s. Colder and drier air will then settle into central Virginia for Thursday, which will keep temperatures consistently 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal into early next week.

During the first half of the month, winds at the jet stream level were generally west to east, keeping the colder air bottled up far to our north. That pattern has now shifted, allowing frequent surges of cold air from the Canadian Arctic into the central and eastern United States.

The cold air is also especially dry, so if you have been waiting to get your humidifier out for the season, it’s probably about time to do so. Similarly, your skin may begin to dry out more quickly, and static electricity may start to crackle back into your home this weekend.

Ordinarily, this cold air might make snow lovers excited, but the cold air will be pushing especially far south, also keeping the storm track farther to the south. We still expect a storm to come together in the southeast or the Gulf of Mexico late in the weekend, but a large shift in its projected track would need to happen before any precipitation could get this far north.

Additional tornado confirmed

As mentioned Tuesday, one tornado was confirmed from Friday’s series of storms north of Richmond, touching down between Fort A.P. Hill and Tappahannock. A second tornado was confirmed from Friday in Dinwiddie County, crossing south to north across Route 40 between Stony Creek and McKenney. Both tornadoes were rated EF-0, with the northern storm uprooting trees and damaging several buildings at a farm near Tignor in Caroline County.

Climate check

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its monthly global temperature analysis Tuesday. While it was cooler than normal last month in Virginia and much of the southeastern U.S., we were among the exceptions. Aside from relatively cool spots in eastern Siberia and western Australia, most other land locations were quite warm. The Pacific Northwest, western Europe, sub-Saharan Africa and Indonesia all had one of their warmest Octobers on record.

Adding it up, last month was the fourth-warmest October globally since reliable records began in 1880. The three years that were warmer have all come since 2015.

The periodic cooling of the Pacific Ocean near the equator, La Niña, continues, but in spite of that, 2022 is the sixth-warmest year on record globally so far. Barring something dramatic in the last several weeks of the year, 2022 will be one of the 10 warmest years on record globally.