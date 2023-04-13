The weather pattern will be more like May rather than April during the next week.

April has already been much warmer than normal. Metro Richmond is not near a record warm level so far, but it is in the top 20. And after an edging back of the warmth early next week, temperatures will be above normal for the second half of next week, so expect afternoons back in the 80s before next weekend.

Also concerning is the rainfall amounts. Despite some rain at the end of last week, a slow dryness continues to creep westward from Chesapeake Bay covering most of Virginia, and a legitimate drought now extends from Charlottesville to the Middle Peninsula.

Only about an inch and a half of rain has fallen in the past two weeks. Although there will be several opportunities for quick showers between midday Friday and Sunday evening, nothing looks like it will last more than a couple of hours. And after Sunday night, there is no good sign of rain until the following weekend. As a result, we should expect drought to expand farther westward in the next two weeks.

Early hurricane outlook

On Thursday, the research meteorology team at Colorado State University issued its preliminary outlook for the 2023 hurricane season. This year is expected to be near average, a break from the more active seasons of the past three years.

In this case, the CSU team is expecting about 13 tropical systems to get strong enough to take on names, with six growing strong enough to become hurricanes.

These outlooks are very broad in scope, an exercise in building our understanding of atmospheric and oceanic conditions that enhance hurricane activity, but they are not designed to tell us specifically where or when a hurricane may strike this season. For those who are interested in statistics, the team puts the chance of a landfalling storm on the East Coast at 22% this year. For an average year, that value is 21%.

The biggest clues about the season at the moment are the developing El Niño in the Pacific and the ocean water temperature in the Atlantic Ocean.

El Niño is the periodic warming of ocean water in the eastern Pacific Ocean along the equator, and the winds that coincide with that pattern work against hurricane formation in the Atlantic. Usually, this means a hurricane season that has fewer storms than average.

However, the water in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico is especially warm right now, 5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal in some locations. Warmer water is the fuel for hurricanes, so if one can get started in spite of the inhospitable winds, more fuel is available for them to strengthen.

Global temperature checkup

Data released from NOAA on Thursday indicated that last month was the second-warmest March on record globally. Even though western North America was cooler than average, most of Argentina, central Asia and the Canadian Arctic were especially warm.

Through the first three months of 2023, Virginia is having its warmest year on record, which mirrors what much of the world is going through. Globally, 2023 is the fourth-warmest year on record through March, and the three years that were warmer to this point have all come in the last decade: 2016, 2017 and 2020.

The warming water in the Pacific that is building with El Niño will also play a role in the global temperature in the months to come. The NOAA outlook for the rest of 2023 suggests that it will be one of the 10 warmest years on record, with a 96% chance of it landing in the top five.

And the odds of 2023 being the warmest year on record are about the same as a coin flip.

