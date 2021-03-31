 Skip to main content
Richmond's longest-serving TV meteorologist, Jim Duncan, is signing off after 40 years
Richmond's longest-serving TV meteorologist, Jim Duncan, is signing off after 40 years

NBC12 meteorologist Jim Duncan is photographed Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

After 40 years of covering central Virginia’s weather on WWBT-TV NBC12, Wednesday's 6 p.m. newscast will be the final forecast for meteorologist Jim Duncan.

Viewers can expect to see career memories and tributes to mark the occasion.

"Jim will always be a member of the NBC12 family," said the station's general manager, Kym Grinnage. "He has a life membership."

The era of degreed meteorologists delivering the forecast on Richmond airwaves began with Duncan’s arrival at WWBT in September 1981.

Originally from Delhi, N.Y., Duncan received his Masters in Meteorology from the State University of New York at Albany and started his television career in Greenville, N.C.

After Wednesday morning’s announcement, current and former colleagues showered Duncan with congratulatory notes on social media.

"He's one of those people who never took his celebrity seriously, and by that I mean he never let it go to his head," Grinnage said. "He was always a servant of the community."

Duncan cemented his reputation for even-keeled, scientific and empathetic coverage during storms like Isabel and Gaston, and more recently in the 2018 tornado outbreak.

The farewell coincides with a ‘First Alert Weather Day’ due to a chance of heavy rain and strong storms.

And if the weather gets dangerous?

"Jim will be doing his job as usual."

Meteorologist Megan Wise will take on the entire slate of evening broadcasts going forward.

"He has helped prepare her for the additional responsibility on air that she will have," said Grinnage. "They have a wonderful relationship and I couldn't ask for a better transition."

ad.jpg

WWBT's advertisement from September 1981 highlighting the arrival of meteorologist Jim Duncan.

Here's how the Richmond Times-Dispatch covered news of Duncan's arrival.

Aug. 12, 1981

METEOROLOGIST TO DO CHANNEL 12'S WEATHER

A new weather reporter has been hired at WWBT, Channel 12. In a first for this area, at least within the past couple of years, he's a trained meteorologist.

His name is Jim Duncan, and he will join the station on Aug. 31 and go on the air Sept. 7, according to the station's news manager, Ron Miller.

Duncan, 25, comes to Richmond from Greenville, N.C., where he worked for WNCT as a weather and environmental reporter. Miller said he hoped to have Duncan doing some environmental reporting here, too.

Duncan has an undergraduate degree in mathematics, with a minor in physics, from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., and a graduate degree from the State University of New York in Albany.

He replaces Janet Peckinpaugh, who left Channel 12 in early July to become a co-anchor on WXEX, Channel 8.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

