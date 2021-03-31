Richmond's longest-serving TV meteorologist, Jim Duncan, is signing off after 40 years

After 40 years of covering central Virginia’s weather on WWBT-TV NBC12, Wednesday's 6 p.m. newscast will be the final forecast for meteorologist Jim Duncan.
Viewers can expect to see career memories and tributes to mark the occasion.
"Jim will always be a member of the NBC12 family," said the station's general manager, Kym Grinnage. "He has a life membership."
The era of degreed meteorologists delivering the forecast on Richmond airwaves began with Duncan’s arrival at WWBT in September 1981.
Originally from Delhi, N.Y., Duncan received his Masters in Meteorology from the State University of New York at Albany and started his television career in Greenville, N.C.
After Wednesday morning’s announcement, current and former colleagues showered Duncan with congratulatory notes on social media.
It’s @JimDuncanNBC12’s last day at @NBC12 after 40 years! It’s been an absolute honor to work with this legend! We will miss him in the weather office and wish him nothing but the very best!☀️ Be sure to tune in tonight! pic.twitter.com/k7yDHnz8PF— Megan Wise (@MegWiseNBC12) March 31, 2021
SAD BUT TRUE, it’s Jim’s last day!— Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) March 31, 2021
We have some memories and tributes for Jim ready to show during our evening newscasts today.
It’s been an honor to work with the legend for two decades. He is a great meteorologist and a great person. @JimDuncanNBC12 pic.twitter.com/NqPr1oTDjj
Thank you, @JimDuncanNBC12. You're a legend. ⛈ ❤ pic.twitter.com/shqf5atuCL— Samantha Roberts ☀️ (@SamRobertsWX) March 31, 2021
🚨🚨🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨🚨🚨— Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) March 31, 2021
My dawg, the big homie, Uncle @JimDuncanNBC12 himself, will give his last forecast after 40 years!!!
His infectious laugh is what I will miss most, but as soon as I get this vaccine we’re grabbing lunch Unc!
Tune in tonight starting at 5pm! @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/AKZ7qxVpYq
"He's one of those people who never took his celebrity seriously, and by that I mean he never let it go to his head," Grinnage said. "He was always a servant of the community."
Duncan cemented his reputation for even-keeled, scientific and empathetic coverage during storms like Isabel and Gaston, and more recently in the 2018 tornado outbreak.
The farewell coincides with a ‘First Alert Weather Day’ due to a chance of heavy rain and strong storms.
And if the weather gets dangerous?
"Jim will be doing his job as usual."
Meteorologist Megan Wise will take on the entire slate of evening broadcasts going forward.
"He has helped prepare her for the additional responsibility on air that she will have," said Grinnage. "They have a wonderful relationship and I couldn't ask for a better transition."
***
Here's how the Richmond Times-Dispatch covered news of Duncan's arrival.
Aug. 12, 1981
METEOROLOGIST TO DO CHANNEL 12'S WEATHER
A new weather reporter has been hired at WWBT, Channel 12. In a first for this area, at least within the past couple of years, he's a trained meteorologist.
His name is Jim Duncan, and he will join the station on Aug. 31 and go on the air Sept. 7, according to the station's news manager, Ron Miller.
Duncan, 25, comes to Richmond from Greenville, N.C., where he worked for WNCT as a weather and environmental reporter. Miller said he hoped to have Duncan doing some environmental reporting here, too.
Duncan has an undergraduate degree in mathematics, with a minor in physics, from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., and a graduate degree from the State University of New York in Albany.
He replaces Janet Peckinpaugh, who left Channel 12 in early July to become a co-anchor on WXEX, Channel 8.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.