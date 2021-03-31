Richmond's longest-serving TV meteorologist, Jim Duncan, is signing off after 40 years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And if the weather gets dangerous?

"Jim will be doing his job as usual."

Meteorologist Megan Wise will take on the entire slate of evening broadcasts going forward.

"He has helped prepare her for the additional responsibility on air that she will have," said Grinnage. "They have a wonderful relationship and I couldn't ask for a better transition."

***

Here's how the Richmond Times-Dispatch covered news of Duncan's arrival.

Aug. 12, 1981

METEOROLOGIST TO DO CHANNEL 12'S WEATHER

A new weather reporter has been hired at WWBT, Channel 12. In a first for this area, at least within the past couple of years, he's a trained meteorologist.

His name is Jim Duncan, and he will join the station on Aug. 31 and go on the air Sept. 7, according to the station's news manager, Ron Miller.

Duncan, 25, comes to Richmond from Greenville, N.C., where he worked for WNCT as a weather and environmental reporter. Miller said he hoped to have Duncan doing some environmental reporting here, too.