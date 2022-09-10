Rising seas threaten tax base for Virginia's coastal counties

A new report highlights the near-term impacts of sea level rise to coastal counties and cities across the country, including Virginia.

Using the average of several simulations, the research team at Climate Central found Virginia has about 160 square miles of land — roughly the size of James City or King George counties — that will fall beneath the average low tide line in the next 30 years.

While there is some flood risk along all of Virginia’s counties and cities that border the waterfront, two of the counties at the most risk of losing land are located on the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck — Middlesex and Northumberland counties.

Middlesex County is home to the Urbanna Oyster Festival. Northumberland County is at the east end of U.S. 360, adjacent to the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

Taking the average of several simulations, the researchers determined the average sea level in those two counties will be about 1.3 feet higher than their levels from the year 2000. More specifically, the loss of land in those counties is based on how sea level rise will alter the average position of low tide, which marks the boundary between private property and public waters in Virginia.

In Middlesex County, about 2,500 additional parcels of land, or 17 percent of all parcels countywide, will fall under that line in the next 30 years.

For Northumberland County, which also has the Great Wicomico River running through it, about 5,900 additional parcels will fall under that low tide line in that time — about 25 percent.

Losses of private land have broader ramifications for counties and their economies. Initially, the loss of private land can lead to a decrease in property tax revenues for the counties. With less usable land as the water levels rise, individual property owners may also be hesitant to pay taxes on land that is regularly underwater.

Businesses and homes that are near the new tidal zone will have to be removed, relocated, or abandoned. Septic systems and underground storage tanks will also need to be removed or at least fortified against corrosion and leakage into the adjacent waterways.

With local money at the risk of drying up, Virginia’s more rural waterfront counties and towns will likely ask the state or federal government for financial help in dealing with the semi-permanent flooding. The loss of land and property tax revenue for each county will vary, but in Middlesex County, the financial loss would be about 10% in the next 30 years. Losses there and in other coastal counties are likely to accelerate after the middle of the century.

The state is already helping via its participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Since the beginning of 2021, RGGI has returned $452 million to the state, with about half of that money used to fund the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Program (the other half is for energy efficiency programs).

Individual municipalities must apply for those flood funds through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, with the awards going out in stages. The first two stages have already been awarded, and the third is currently under review.

Most recently, the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission, which includes Middlesex County, was awarded $336,000 from these funds to develop flood defenses through floodplain restoration and proven vegetated buffer zones. Farther upriver, the town of Tappahannock was awarded about $70,000 for using similar methods to protect areas adjacent to Hoskins Creek.

Other locations in Virginia will be at risk, although the risks will become more serious after 2050.

Tidal gauges in Norfolk, Yorktown, and the Northern Neck already show sea level is about 1 to 1.5 feet higher than in 1950, and satellite measurements of sea level since 1993 show the rising water levels are accelerating.

The speed of planetary warming will determine the ultimate amount of sea level rise and how frequently Virginia’s coastlines continue to flood. That rate of warming governs how much land-based glacial ice melts into the oceans and how much the ocean waters physically expand.

But as an average, an additional foot of sea level rise seems nearly unavoidable over the next 30 years along the Virginia waterfront. On the current planetary warming trajectory, an average of 2-3 feet of rise is most likely by 2100.