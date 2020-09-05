 Skip to main content
Saturday Weatherline
Next potential wave of storms

Three tropical waves entering the Atlantic Ocean from western Africa have decent odds of developing into the next storms. But due to chaotic interactions, it may take until midweek to see whether their tracks would stay at sea or head toward North America.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

