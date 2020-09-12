 Skip to main content
Saturday Weatherline
Saturday Weatherline

Hurricane Donna hit Va. 60 years ago

Hurricane Donna slammed Virginia 60 years ago today. Its eye passed offshore on Sept. 12, 1960, as it went up the East Coast, but 89 mph winds, fierce surf and flooding rain hit Tidewater. Three died in the state. Crops were heavily damaged, and many boats sank.

