You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday Weatherline
0 comments

Saturday Weatherline

Only $5 for 5 months

Tropical Storm Kyle heads east, away from land

The weak low that brought us some rain on Thursday suddenly organized into Tropical Storm Kyle while 200 miles east of Chincoteague on Friday afternoon. It will keep moving east and away from land. Kyle beats 2005’s Katrina as the earliest “K” storm on record.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News