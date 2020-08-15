Saturday Weatherline

Tropical Storm Kyle heads east, away from land
The weak low that brought us some rain on Thursday suddenly organized into Tropical Storm Kyle while 200 miles east of Chincoteague on Friday afternoon. It will keep moving east and away from land. Kyle beats 2005’s Katrina as the earliest “K” storm on record.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
