Saturday Weatherline

Laura awakens memories of Katrina 15 years ago
Another fierce Gulf hurricane brought a tornado threat to Virginia 15 years ago. Katrina’s remnants spawned six tornadoes across the Blue Ridge foothills on Aug. 30, 2005. All were relatively small and caused no injuries, but at least 15 homes were damaged.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
