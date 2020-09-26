 Skip to main content
Saturday Weatherline
Saturday Weatherline

More cool weather on the way

If you liked that last taste of fall, just wait another week. Below-normal temperatures are likely for us during the first week of October, meaning more highs below 70 degrees and lows below 50. Meanwhile, hotter-than-usual air will set up over the West Coast.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

