Saturday Weatherline

The region hits a higher rain average
Richmond surpassed its average annual precipitation (43.6 inches) late Thursday as Sally’s remnants soaked the area. Only eight of the past 132 years hit that cumulative amount in a shorter time. 1889 got there earliest on July 5, while 2018 did so on Aug. 22.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
