 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday Weatherline
0 comments

Saturday Weatherline

Only $5 for 5 months

Laura continues early pace of storms

Tropical Storm Laura’s debut on Friday continued 2020’s record-early pace of activity. But of the 12 storms, only two — Hanna and Isaias — were hurricanes before Aug. 21. Ten years since 1965 had more hurricanes by this point despite fewer storms overall.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News