Saturday Weatherline

Laura continues early pace of storms
Tropical Storm Laura’s debut on Friday continued 2020’s record-early pace of activity. But of the 12 storms, only two — Hanna and Isaias — were hurricanes before Aug. 21. Ten years since 1965 had more hurricanes by this point despite fewer storms overall.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
