Saturday Weatherline

Friday’s high extends run of 90-degree days
Richmond’s long spell of 90s rolls on. Friday’s heat outperformed forecasts: A high of 91 made it day No. 22, and likely pushed July’s average up to rank as the highest on record. Isaias’ clouds next week could stop us short of 1995’s record 27-day run in the 90s.
