Sean Sublette: Snow and ice increasingly likely to close the weekend

The buzz on a winter storm in Virginia is only going to grow louder in the coming days.

Specific impacts are far from certain, but snow and ice are both likely for the second half of the weekend in Richmond. However, with the storm still in the North Pacific, it will be at least a couple of days before we can refine the forecast with much confidence.

However, a few broader things are starting to come into focus.

Richmond weather will be fairly quiet until that storm arrives. The more recent cold will ease for Wednesday and Thursday with highs edging into the lower 50s each afternoon.

A weak disturbance goes by on Thursday but won’t bring more than a few sprinkles. Once it exits, another surge of cold air gets unlocked and settles over Virginia for Friday and Saturday. That cold air will set the stage for the approaching storm on Sunday. Highs Friday and Saturday will hold in the 30s to near 40.

For the moment, the timing of the storm for Virginia appears to be Sunday into Monday, leaving Saturday as a day to get things done outside.