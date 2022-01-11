Sean Sublette: Snow and ice increasingly likely to close the weekend

The buzz on a winter storm in Virginia is only going to grow louder in the coming days.
Specific impacts are far from certain, but snow and ice are both likely for the second half of the weekend in Richmond. However, with the storm still in the North Pacific, it will be at least a couple of days before we can refine the forecast with much confidence.
However, a few broader things are starting to come into focus.
Richmond weather will be fairly quiet until that storm arrives. The more recent cold will ease for Wednesday and Thursday with highs edging into the lower 50s each afternoon.
A weak disturbance goes by on Thursday but won’t bring more than a few sprinkles. Once it exits, another surge of cold air gets unlocked and settles over Virginia for Friday and Saturday. That cold air will set the stage for the approaching storm on Sunday. Highs Friday and Saturday will hold in the 30s to near 40.
For the moment, the timing of the storm for Virginia appears to be Sunday into Monday, leaving Saturday as a day to get things done outside.
The amount and type of precipitation will go a long way in determining whether this storm is more of a nuisance, or truly disruptive for Richmond, but there is also growing confidence that the storm will be expansive in scope. Early indications are that it will blossom near the central Gulf Coast, move across the Carolinas and Virginia, and continue into the Northeast and New England.
The precision of the storm track down to a few dozen miles, which is exceptionally difficult to know four days away, determines how much and what type of precipitation Richmond will receive. But there is certainly enough of a signal in the data to make us sit up and take notice for the rest of the week.
Bottom line: There is still much uncertainty about the precise time, type and amount of precipitation with this storm for Virginia, but the odds of getting nothing are starting to dwindle. Saturday still looks fine to be outside and to travel, but you may want to have any type of traveling in Virginia completed by daybreak Sunday. And expect updates and modifications in the forecast in the coming days as more data becomes available.
