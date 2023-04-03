Temperatures have exceeded 80 degrees only twice this year in Richmond, once on Feb. 23 and again on March 23. But this week, we will have two or three consecutive days that are at least that warm.

Remembering that the jet stream winds travel in waves, when there is a southward surge in one part of the country, there is usually a northward surge in another part. In the case this week, a broad southward dip, also a key ingredient in Tuesday’s expected severe storms in the Mississippi Valley, will force a surge in the jet stream northward along the Southeast coast. The result for Virginia is an especially warm period that lasts for about three days.

That dip in the jet stream will be on the move, but it does not quite get here later this week. However, as it retreats toward the western Great Lakes, it will swing cooler air back across the Appalachians and into Virginia for Friday and this coming weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms will move across Virginia on Thursday, marking the end of the warm spell and the unleashing of the cooler air for the weekend. Damaging storms are not expected on Thursday, as most of the energy to produce high winds and hail will also be retreating northward along with that dip in the jet stream.

The return to cooler air will not be dramatic, but expect temperatures a few degrees below normal this weekend, meaning afternoons in the lower to middle 60s with daybreak temperatures closer to 40.

For now, this weekend looks dry, but there will be rain in the Carolinas both Saturday and Sunday. It would take only a little nudge in the jet stream winds to send clouds and rain back into Virginia either day, but the data over the past couple of days has been relatively consistent in keeping the rain south of Richmond. Nonetheless, be sure to check back a few more times in the next couple of days.

If you will be out for a sunrise service on Easter, a jacket is a good idea to have with you. Sunrise on Sunday is at 6:43 a.m. with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Climate check

The first quarter of 2023 has been much warmer and much drier than normal.

In Richmond, the period from January through March tied with 2012 for second-warmest on record, only 0.2 degrees below that same period in 1990.

Until recently, we have had just enough rain to keep us from drifting into drought, but there are concerns as the warmer months are upon us, when warmer air and a higher sun angle dry out soils much more rapidly.

Both January and February were slightly drier than normal, but Virginia fell way behind in March. There was not a single day last month with more than half an inch of rain in Richmond, leaving the monthly total officially at 1.24 inches on the east side of town.

A few locations across metro Richmond had slightly more rain, but March totals between 1.25 and 1.50 inches were common from Ashland to Petersburg and from New Kent to Powhatan. These amounts are about one-third of normal March rainfall, leaving most of the state between the Blue Ridge and Interstate 95 abnormally dry. Farther east, the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula and the Northern Neck have already slipped into moderate drought.

While rainfall on Easter weekend might not be ideal, some soaking rain soon would keep us from drifting toward a broader drought. The weather pattern over the next two weeks does offer a few more chances for rain, but it is not a pattern that lends itself to repeated soakings.

From the Archives: The James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River