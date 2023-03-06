Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Aside from some stronger wind gusts on Tuesday, the day-to-day weather will be fairly quiet until Friday, but this week also brings a fundamental change to the warm weather pattern we have been in since the second week of February.

After some clouds Tuesday morning, winds will pick up as afternoon sun returns. Temperatures will hold steady, if not fall slightly during the afternoon, and the transition to a legitimately colder weather pattern will be underway.

Virginia has not had any extended spells of especially cold weather since the first of the year. The longest period with temperatures below normal was the first four days of February. Since then, only three days have been colder than normal.

That will change starting Wednesday, as temperatures will be below normal for a majority of the 10 days that follow. A brutal Arctic outbreak is not coming, but more of a frustratingly persistent period where afternoon temperatures average from the mid-40s to the mid-50s. Nights will consistently be in the 30s, and we do envision at least one night next week with a hard freeze — probably in the mid-20s.

Normal highs are in the upper 50s, and normal lows are in the mid- to upper 30s. So even though it will not be dramatically below normal, it will feel especially cold considering how much we have acclimated to the relative warmth of the past four weeks.

Regarding precipitation, there are two substantial systems to monitor through the middle of next week.

The first comes late Friday into early Saturday, but it looks like the air will be warm enough to get just light rain in metro Richmond. That may not be the case toward the Blue Ridge or northward from Fredericksburg. Even so, the track is not ideal for heavy precipitation.

The second comes late Sunday night into Monday. The data is still not consistent but, for now, it points to a system that tracks to the south of Virginia during that time. That track does favor snow for Virginia, but it may be too far south to bring us any precipitation. Nonetheless, keep that one in the back of your mind for the start of next week.

Once that system passes, most of next week simply looks cold and dry, which is the scenario that concerns us the most for a hard freeze. Dry air cools far more easily than relatively more humid air and, beneath a clear sky with light winds, the air cools very effectively.

(subhed) Tornado drill

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia. At 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service will issue a test tornado warning in association with the annual statewide tornado drill. This is a good time to practice, or at least think about, what you would do if a tornado threatens.

The core of tornado safety is straightforward. Get inside a sturdy building, on the lowest floor, with as many walls between you and the outside as possible. A basement is even better. Most people are injured by flying debris, so you want to make it as difficult as possible for wind-borne objects to hit you.

And stay away from windows. After all, it is much more difficult for windswept debris to crash through a pair of walls versus a single pane of glass.

