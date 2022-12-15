Searching for snow late next week

The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.

With Thursday’s rain and ice moving away, there are no large storms to worry about for the next five days anywhere in the state. Aside from small snow showers in the counties along the West Virginia state line on Friday, Virginia looks dry and cold through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will be below normal through that time, keeping afternoons in the 40s and nights in the 20s. Sunday will be the coldest day of the period, with much of the state away from the coastline stranded in the 30s. Afternoons this weekend will also come with chilly breezes from the northwest, serving as a warning sign that much colder air is lurking and ready to unload into Virginia shortly before Christmas Day.

To be fair, a more mundane rainstorm will bypass Virginia to the south Tuesday night and Wednesday, and some rain showers could squeak in from North Carolina during that time frame. But the main event will be in the days that follow.

There is especially high confidence that the coldest air of the season will move in for at least 2-3 days after that system quietly exits to our southeast. This is the type of cold that suggests a Christmas weekend with afternoons in the 20s or lower 30s and night time temperatures well down into the teens. That’s about 15-20 degrees below normal, but far from record levels.

Increasingly, it looks like a major storm will impact Virginia on Friday the 23rd. And while many of the elements are on the table for a legitimate snowstorm, it is not clear how those elements will precisely come together.

Just like when you bake cookies, the precise amount of the different ingredients impacts the outcome. If you forget the eggs, your cookies can be too dry on the outside. Too little flour can cause the cookies to burn more easily. You still have cookies, just not the way you might want them.

To figure out how much snow falls and how it will truly impact Virginia, we need to understand the precise location of the storm and where it tracks — part of the storm's ingredients. This dictates where the heaviest precipitation falls, and what type of precipitation falls. So while we fully expect a storm, we just don’t know precisely what it will look like yet.

For Star Wars fans, think of it as a disturbance in The Force.

Big questions remain on the location of the storm and its track. Initially, the storm will come onshore in the Pacific Northwest on Monday, and once that happens, we should have a much better idea on what will happen in Virginia once the storm gets here.

Further complicating matters is the potential of a smaller, sneaky storm impacting southeastern Virginia on Thursday, just 24 hours before the main storm arrives. That earlier storm would probably bring rain to Hampton Roads.

But, there is also every chance that the energy that forms that smaller storm gets held back. Effectively, rather than forming that preceding smaller storm, its energy lags behind in the jet stream flow and links up with the larger storm on Friday. If that happens, and it is a big if, we have a real shot at an epic snowstorm for the entire state.

In situations like these, you often hear about one computer model versus another computer model, with lots of shiny maps promising a lot of snow. But there are dozens of different versions of these models, called ensembles, which meteorologists examine to help us gravitate to the most likely outcome. When the ensembles point in a certain direction, it sheds more light on what will actually happen.

And all of the ensembles point to a large storm in Virginia around Friday the 23rd. But they do not exclusively point to a big snow.

At least not yet.