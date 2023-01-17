Several storms ahead, but probably no snow

After some small showers this coming Thursday, three additional storm systems will impact Virginia through the rest of the month. Details this far in advance are open to speculation, but it certainly does not look like Richmond is heading for a drought.

The three storms to monitor between this Friday and the end of the month appear to come around the following times:

Sunday (January 22)

Wednesday-Thursday (January 25-26)

Sunday-Monday (January 29-30)

All three storms will approach from the southwest, but the precise location of each storm’s center will determine whether we get a little or a lot of precipitation, and whether or not we get rain, snow, or some messy mix in between.

Climatologically, mid-to-late January is the coldest time of year in Virginia, but early indications suggest all three of the upcoming systems will bring rain to Richmond. Admittedly this far in advance, it is too early to promise that snow will not fall, but the general weather pattern does not favor it.

More than just the track of the storms themselves, the drivers of storm intensity and location are not pointing to snow for Richmond, and those are governed by how the winds move up at the jet stream level.

In general, disturbances at that level that move just to the south and southeast of Virginia are best for snow. So far this season, most have gone by to our west and northwest, which tends to put us on the warmer side of storms.

Of the three systems ahead the remainder of the month, the one in the middle of next week may be our best hope of snow. For the moment, it does appear it will track just to our south up at the jet stream level. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about how cold the air will be over Virginia as the system approaches.

Cold air has not been able to hold in place very long in the eastern U.S. so far this winter. And there are no signs of another Arctic outbreak like the one we had before Christmas.

That outbreak was the only period so far this winter with three consecutive days more than 10 degrees colder than normal. Right after that, Richmond jumped in the other direction, with seven consecutive days more than 10 degrees warmer than normal. And so far this month, the average temperature is 8 degrees warmer than normal.

On average, Richmond gets its first measurable snow of the season, defined as one-tenth of an inch, on December 22. But getting our first measurable snow of the season as late as February is not unusual. It has happened three times so far this century: February 2007, 2009 and 2012.

There have been seven winters when Richmond had less than one inch of snow for the entire season, most recently in 2007-08.

And in 1918-19, no measurable snow fell at all. Only four days with non-accumulating flurries were scattered across three weeks that winter between December and early January.

But snow fans should not despair. Even if January finishes warmer than average with no snow, lots can happen in February.

Most commonly seen birds in Virginia Most commonly seen birds in Virginia #50. Eastern Phoebe #49. Field Sparrow #48. American Tree Sparrow #47. Cedar Waxwing #46. Sharp-shinned Hawk #45. Red-headed Woodpecker #44. Pine Siskin #43. White-crowned Sparrow #42. Brown Creeper #41. Brown-headed Nuthatch #40. Cooper's Hawk #39. Red-breasted Nuthatch #38. Black-capped Chickadee #37. Red-shouldered Hawk #36. Brown Thrasher #35. Ruby-crowned Kinglet #34. Eastern Towhee #33. Chipping Sparrow #31. Common Grackle #30. Brown-headed Cowbird #29. Hermit Thrush #28. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker #27. Pine Warbler #26. Red-winged Blackbird #25. Purple Finch #24. Yellow-rumped Warbler #23. Northern Flicker #22. Hairy Woodpecker #21. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee #20. American Robin #19. American Crow #18. Northern Mockingbird #17. Song Sparrow #16. House Sparrow #15. European Starling #14. Eastern Bluebird #13. Carolina Chickadee #12. American Goldfinch #11. White-throated Sparrow #10. Blue Jay #9. Red-bellied Woodpecker #8. White-breasted Nuthatch #7. Mourning Dove #6. Dark-eyed Junco #5. Carolina Wren #4. Downy Woodpecker #3. House Finch #2. Tufted Titmouse #1. Northern Cardinal