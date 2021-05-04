Severe storms clearing out after downing trees in metro Richmond and the Piedmont

It's moving east at 50 mph, so conditions will soon worsen for Richmond, Sandston and Mechanicsville, and points northeast along Route 360 to Tappahannock.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for much of metro Richmond except southern Chesterfield County and the Tri-Cities.

These storms have a history of bringing down trees and disrupting power across the Piedmont.

Hail isn't as much of a concern, but some spots could see penny-sized hail.

4:40 p.m. update

A line of severe storms between Louisa and Farmville is sweeping east and northeast toward the Richmond region.

If the activity holds together and stays on course – which looks more likely than not – that would bring it through the metro area between 5:15 and 6:30 p.m.

Western and northwestern locales like Manakin, Short Pump, Powhatan, Glen Allen and Ashland will have concerns sooner than places closer to the southeast of Richmond Tri-Cities.

These storms have left a scattered trail of tree damage around Roanoke, Lexington and Lynchburg, according to reports relayed by the National Weather Service. Keep phones charged up in case you end up losing power.