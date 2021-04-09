Severe storms could sweep from Southside to central Va. later today

After several days of gorgeous spring weather, it's just our luck that rain and strong storms could blow into the region just in time for the weekend to start.

For most of metro Richmond, it's been several months since the last severe thunderstorm warning (December, August or July, depending on your town). And so far this spring, the chances have either fizzled or brushed just off to the south or west.

Could this afternoon or evening be the one to bring damaging winds and hail?

Potentially. But once again, the storm chances look a bit higher across Southside Virginia and relatively low north of Richmond.

Today's warm and humid air would provide ample fuel for storms to strengthen, and a front near the North Carolina-Virginia border could be the trigger to get them going.

Most computer models show a cluster of storms sweeping from west to east across the Piedmont between late afternoon and mid-evening. But for the most part, ingredients for severe storms are focused along and south of the U.S. 460 corridor.

That could result in some damaging 45 to 65 mph gusts and 1-inch diameter hail in spots. The environment is not particularly suited to a tornado threat, but one or two couldn't be ruled out if a rotating supercell develops.