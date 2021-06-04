Severe storms may head for metro Richmond this afternoon

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for most of central Virginia and all of Tidewater.

Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities are included in the watch area, though our storm threat looks to peak toward the mid-to-late afternoon and clear out by the evening.

At 1 p.m., shortly after the watch was issued by the National Weather Service, a broken line storms stretched from the Charlottesville vicinity to Washington. A handful of severe thunderstorm warnings were already in effect for that region.

That activity will push southeast through Louisa and Fredericksburg, and ultimately into metro Richmond and the peninsulas if it holds together.

So keep an eye out for menacing clouds off to the northwest as the afternoon goes on. If you have outdoor plans, stay aware of any warnings that may be issued and be ready to head to safety.

The main concern comes in the form of damaging straight-line wind gusts, which could damage trees and cause some power outages. Flash flooding may also be a problem for parts of Hampton Roads that got soaked by yesterday's rain.

Look for more updates this afternoon.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.