Severe storms possible in central Va. on Friday ahead of a big weekend cooldown

That wet and cloudy weather is also going to make the temperature outlook a little more uncertain for Sunday, depending on whether things clear out early or late. But 60s look more realistic than 80s, and 70s would be a “warmest case scenario.” Sunday could still trend in a nicer direction for central Virginia, but Tidewater and the peninsulas are more likely to stay socked in and cool.

Morning readings in the 50s will be common to close out the month, and could be as chilly as the 40s for Monday.

Some sunshine on Memorial Day will push temperatures higher into the 70s, but short of the lower 80s that are average for this time of year.

An area of high pressure will try to push some lower dew points our way by Monday. That drier air might make it feel like we’re closer to April than to June, but the pattern won’t last long.

The flow of wind ought to return to a southeasterly or southwesterly origin by Tuesday or Wednesday, so humidity and rain chances may not be far behind next week.

If you’ve got plans to head for the coast or the mountains this weekend, you’ll still be dealing with the same overall pattern: cooler-than-usual air and rain chances gradually tapering between Saturday and Sunday. Be ready for windy and rough conditions at the nearby beaches, too.

