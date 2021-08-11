6:10 p.m. update

The northern side of metro Richmond is dealing with a severe storm after a dangerously hot and muggy day.

At 6:10 p.m., the heaviest rain and strongest wind was located between Short Pump, Ashland and Ruther Glen. The storm is moving to the east at 30 mph toward Glen Allen, Mechanicsville and eventually western King William County. That region is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m.

The storm has already downed trees between Charlottesville, Louisa and western Hanover County, so more damage and power outages are possible along its path. Quarter-sized hail may also come down in spots.

Other storms are located near Farmville and Powhatan, and they're below severe levels for now.

The activity broke up somewhat as it moved across the Piedmont, so there's a possibility that some areas could stay dry. Or, new storms could fire up and take advantage of the abundant instability in the air.

Earlier this afternoon, the National Weather Service posted a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the region until 9 p.m.

Forecast

Wednesday didn't bring central Virginia's highest temperatures of the summer, but it felt like it.

The combination of highs in the mid 90s and extra-muggy air pushed the heat index to 106 degrees at Richmond International Airport, higher than any other day so far this year.

The heat wave will continue into Thursday. The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory for most of central Virginia, which will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday is also expected to be just as miserable – and potentially dangerous.

Plan for it to be no cooler than mid-to-upper 70s for the next few mornings. That's a rough indication of how high the dew point is running, which means more than the usual amount of water vapor in the air – even for summer. So combining that mugginess with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s will make it feel about 10 degrees hotter than the actual reading, even in the shade.

Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (or WBGT, a separate heat stress index that factors in sun and wind) will continue to peak in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS. That means working or exercising in direct sun can stress the body after only 20 minutes.

The sticky air could fuel more pop-up storms with localized wind damage over the next few afternoons, especially north and west of Richmond.

Heat advisories and warnings currently sprawl over the Pacific Northwest, Great Plains, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, beneath a pair of upper-level highs.

Until this week, the prevailing weather patterns have generally kept the worst heat waves (likely amplified by climate change) well to our west and north while Virginia and the Southeast stayed in a more seasonably hot range.

Richmond's high spiked at 96 degrees three times between late June and early July, but with a drier air mass and a lower heat index.

The weather map will change again this weekend as a cold front moves in from the northwest and brings relief to Virginia.

But that front will stall and keep clouds and rain chances around. So next week's outlook involves milder highs in the lower 80s or upper 70s, but lows at or above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Some of that unsettled weather may involve direct or indirect moisture from Tropical Storm Fred, but there are many details yet to work out about its potential track into the Southeastern United States and its strength upon arrival.

The NWS offers the following advice to stay safe and recognize the signs of heat illness:

• drink plenty of fluids.

• stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

• check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

• young children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are at higher risk of heat illness.

• take extra precautions if working or spending time outside, and reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening if possible.

• wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

• schedule frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning.

• if someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool and shaded spot. Heat cramps or spasms can be an early sign of rising body temperature and eventual illness.

• the signs of heat exhaustion are: being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool, pale and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps. Get to a cooler, air conditioned place. Drink sips of water if fully conscious and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.

• heat stroke is a medical emergency. The signs of heat stroke are: throbbing headache, confusion, no sweating, body temperature above 103 degrees, red, hot and dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, strong pulse and possible loss of consciousness. Call 911, move the person to a cooler place, cool the skin using cool cloths or bath, but do not give the person anything to drink in that situation. Blowing with a fan can make a person hotter if the ambient temperature is also hot.

This summer, scientists and volunteers mapped the urban heat island effect in Richmond, Petersburg and several other cities throughout Virginia. Temperature varies significantly depending on land cover, with higher readings in areas with less tree canopy and more asphalt or concrete. Richmond was first studied in 2017, and that data revealed that the most vulnerable neighborhoods from a socioeconomic standpoint are also among the hottest areas.

