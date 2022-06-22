Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Richmond area until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of metro Richmond until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Thunderstorms with damaging winds will be pushing across the metro area between 3-4 p.m. this afternoon. Additional storms are possible in the hours that follow.
Be on the lookout for damaging wind gusts as thunderstorms move in from the north.
