Severe storms with damaging winds could hit the northern half of Virginia this afternoon and evening, but the activity could fall apart on the doorstep of metro Richmond tonight.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for much of the state, including Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Blacksburg, Harrisonburg, Winchester, Fairfax and the Northern Neck.

Locally, the watch area does include Goochland, Hanover and King William counties, but not the rest of metro Richmond.

Regionally, the severe thunderstorm risk extends from eastern Kentucky into New England.

Storms developing along a cold front in southern Pennsylvania will push to the south and southeast over the next several hours.

The strongest activity could feature gusts to 70 mph and 1.5-inch diameter hail, according to the National Weather Service.

That's especially of concern for the northernmost parts of Virginia, including the Washington suburbs.

The storms should be on a weakening trend as the night goes on and the daytime heating fades away.

The scattered and quick nature of the storms should also help to minimize the flash flooding potential, but some western portions of the state that have been soaked in recent days could see rapid runoff.

So while rumbles of thunder and rain can't be ruled out for Richmond between 9 p.m. and midnight, the severe risk appears lower than it does for our neighbors just to the north.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.