Severe thunderstorms may threaten central Va. with damaging wind this afternoon and evening

Storms could head for for central Virginia later this afternoon and evening, bringing a possibility of severe wind damage and hail.

The National Weather Service put a severe thunderstorm watch into effect until 8 p.m. for much of our region, including:

• Metro Richmond

• Fredericksburg, east into much of the Northern Neck

• Charlottesville

• Lynchburg, Danville, Farmville and South Hill

• Northern Virginia and Washington

• Roanoke area northward to the Shenandoah Valley

The strongest storms could have gusts to 70 mph and 1-inch hail or larger. A tornado can't be ruled out.

As of 2 p.m., storms are developing near the Virginia-West Virginia border. That activity will generally move from southwest to northeast.

By late afternoon, the worst weather should be between the Blue Ridge and Interstate 95. By early evening, the strongest activity could be pushing through the Richmond Region into Tidewater.