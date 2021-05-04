 Skip to main content
Severe thunderstorms may threaten central Va. with damaging wind this afternoon and evening
svr watch.JPG

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for the areas in light red, including metro Richmond and the Piedmont region of Virginia.

 John Boyer

How to measure and report severe thunderstorms in Virginia

Storms could head for for central Virginia later this afternoon and evening, bringing a possibility of severe wind damage and hail.

The National Weather Service put a severe thunderstorm watch into effect until 8 p.m. for much of our region, including:

• Metro Richmond

• Fredericksburg, east into much of the Northern Neck

• Charlottesville

• Lynchburg, Danville, Farmville and South Hill

• Northern Virginia and Washington

• Roanoke area northward to the Shenandoah Valley

The strongest storms could have gusts to 70 mph and 1-inch hail or larger. A tornado can't be ruled out.

As of 2 p.m., storms are developing near the Virginia-West Virginia border. That activity will generally move from southwest to northeast.

By late afternoon, the worst weather should be between the Blue Ridge and Interstate 95. By early evening, the strongest activity could be pushing through the Richmond Region into Tidewater.

Ahead of that, Richmond will be mostly sunny and warm. The hot, muggy air could provide plenty of fuel for the storms, so stay aware of any warnings that may be issued later on and be ready to bring activities inside.

Look for more updates later today.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

