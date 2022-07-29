Short-lived break in the high humidity

Saturday will not be dramatically cooler than the past few days, but there will be a noticeable and pleasant drop in the humidity. Clouds may linger a bit for the morning, but overall, a decent late July day is ahead with more afternoon sun and temperature in the upper 80s.

The less humid air will not stick around for long, and if planning outdoor activities this weekend, Saturday is a better choice.

The muggy air that will temporarily hold in North Carolina will drift northward again on Sunday. The boundary between these two air masses will focus showers and thunderstorms late Sunday and Monday, which will give us the best chance of getting some beneficial rain during that time frame.

Sunday starts dry, and most of the day will probably remain that way. However, clouds will roll back in during the day, and rain is expected in southwestern and south-central Virginia in the afternoon. So don’t be surprised if a few showers sneak in to metro Richmond before dinner on Sunday evening. And the clouds and showers on Monday will likely hold afternoon temperatures in the 80s, but the humidity will be back to the levels of last week.

Then the weather pattern returns to the one we have generally been in for the past two weeks. The Tuesday through Friday period brings highs in the 90s and high humidity, with a small to medium chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm each day.

Friday afternoon reached 93 in Richmond before the storms came through, making it the 13th consecutive day that was 90 or hotter.

As an odd statistical quirk, each of the past 13 days has also been 91 or hotter. The longest streak of days 91 or higher came in 1995 and 2020, each with a run of 18 consecutive days. This year’s run of 13 days ties it for the seventh-longest such streak (2006 and 2011).

And there are signals in the data indicating highs return to the upper 90s toward the end of next week or to start the following weekend.