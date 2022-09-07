Short-lived drying trend with a caution for Hokie fans

Sun will mix with several cloudy periods on Thursday, and the humidity will slowly drop as the day progresses. An isolated shower will pop up here or there across central Virginia, but for most people, Thursday is the start of a dry period that lasts through early Sunday morning.

The drop in humidity will make for a couple of pleasant evenings and subsequent daybreak temperatures in the lower 60s. Daytime on Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s.

This also means good weather for high school football, whether your team is playing Thursday or Friday evening this week. Both evenings will have kickoff temperatures right around 80 and a light northeast breeze, and by the time the games finish each night, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday will also be the better of the two days to be outside this weekend. While Sunday does not look like a legitimate washout yet, a few periods of rain do appear increasingly likely.

The weather pattern remains unsettled on Monday, keeping a generous scattering of showers around before slow drying takes place toward the middle of next week. The rain that is expected on Sunday and Monday will be helpful, but probably not enough to get us back on track with rainfall totals more typical for this time of the year.

Virginia Tech Football Forecast

The system approaching Richmond on Sunday will arrive earlier to southwestern Virginia. If heading to Blacksburg for the evening game between Virginia Tech and Boston College, there is a legitimate chance for a steady rain to settle in during the game. While still too early to focus on start and end periods, this does look like it will be more than just a few scattered showers.

Rain will not move in at daybreak on Saturday in Blacksburg, but be ready for some consistent rain to develop during the afternoon or early evening, so keep that in mind if planning a tailgate or sitting in the stadium.

Plus, the temperatures in Blacksburg on Saturday may come as a shock after Richmond's long summer. Afternoon temperatures in Blacksburg for the pre-game festivities will only edge into the lower 70s as the clouds thicken, then fall through the 60s as the rain settles in.