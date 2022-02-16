Short-lived warm up with a sunny and cool weekend

A quick shot of warm air comes to Richmond on Thursday, bringing generous southwest breezes and temperatures around 70 degrees. A small shower here or there cannot be ruled out toward dusk, but overall the day looks dry and pleasant.

Rain moves across central Virginia late Thursday into early Friday, with the steadiest rain between midnight and daybreak. About a ¼- to a ½-inch of rain is expected, with an hour or so of gusty winds approaching 40 mph during that time. Don’t be surprised to see some larger sticks and twigs in the yard when you wake up Friday.

Any Friday morning rain moves out quickly, with the sun back before lunch time. The winds turn from the northwest and start bringing in colder air, so the warmest part of Friday will be the morning. Temperatures will linger in the lower 60s early in the day, but fall through the 50s during the afternoon.

The weekend looks seasonable with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Saturday will be a bit breezier than Sunday, but both days look sunny. Another surge of warmth comes in on Monday, with a few more clouds and highs in the 60s, leaving the next chance of rain to wait until Tuesday of next week.

Richmond climate check

Richmond is getting wetter.

A nationwide analysis from Climate Central examined the difference in the 30-year average rainfall between 1981-2010 and 1991-2020. In Richmond, the wetter trend is driven by the summer and fall, both of which were 6 percent wetter in the latter period.

Nationally, drier climates west of the Rockies have become drier, with wetter climates east of the Mississippi River getting wetter. The analysis is limited, but it does fit with the scientific expectations of a warming climate.

Going back further in time, Richmond records indicate that the rolling 30-year average rainfall ending in 2021 is 45.85 inches. That is the highest 30-year value in Richmond’s entire precipitation record, which started in 1887. Two of the three wettest years on record in Richmond have come very recently — 2018 and 2020.

Dry spells may come and go, but the last time Richmond had a seriously dry year — less than 35 inches of rain — was 2001.

Forecast for Richmond

Thursday: Breezy warm with isolated showers late in the afternoon. High around 70.

Thursday night: Spotty evening showers, with more consistent rain between midnight and dawn. Windy late at night. Low 58.

Friday: Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning high 62, falling into the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Friday night: Clear. Low around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 52.

Sunday: Sunny. High 54.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 64.

Tuesday: Cloudy with spotty light showers. High 66.

Wednesday: Cloudy and chilly with showers. High around 50.