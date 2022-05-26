Showers and gusty thunderstorms likely on Friday

The stretch of cool, cloudy days has ended. Almost on cue, as the start of the summer vacation season gets underway, the weather will follow.

Before that, Virginia will have to deal with several rounds of showers and scattered strong thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. The biggest threat from the storms will be from damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph.

The precise timing of the storms is still uncertain, but the window between 3 and 9 p.m. is when the risk is highest. Be mindful of that chance if heading to an outdoor celebration on Friday evening, as you may find you need to get inside pretty quickly.

Those rounds of showers and storms signal the arrival of some less humid air on Saturday. While a pop-up shower here or there should not be ruled out, Saturday still looks like a good day to be outside, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunday and Memorial Day bring the heat back to Virginia, with sunshine and highs in the 80s to near 90. Very warm air also builds into the middle to upper part of the atmosphere for those days, which will have additional effects we often associate with the doldrums of summer.

First, it will suppress any chance of cooling showers or thunderstorms. In fact, there will probably be very little cloud cover on either day. Second, the warm air aloft makes for a more stable atmosphere, which means there will not be much of a breeze. To that end, the stable atmosphere also allows pollutants to be more easily trapped in the bottom several hundred feet of the atmosphere.

That does not mean that the air will necessarily become unhealthy late this weekend and early next week, but air stagnation could lead to some issues for people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

The heat that develops early next week will stick around for several days, giving metro Richmond a true flavor of summer. Highs continue in the lower 90s through Thursday, which is when the next chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast. While most of central Virginia has picked up 3-4 inches of rain this month, the hotter and drier period that starts this weekend will make any rainfall welcome by the end of next week.

Going to the beach?

Beachgoers along the Outer Banks will probably have to dodge showers and thundershowers on Saturday, but Sunday and Monday look fine with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. Afternoons at Myrtle Beach also look clear from Saturday through Monday, with highs in the mid-80s. Onshore breezes south of Cape Hatteras will make for some occasionally higher waves on Saturday, but those will back off for Sunday and Monday.

Water temperatures north of Cape Hatters are generally in the 60s, with 70s southward.