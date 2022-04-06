Showers and isolated storms Thursday, and a weekend cool down awaits

Numerous showers will move through central Virginia Thursday morning and into the middle of the afternoon, and the air will still feel a bit humid. A small scattering of heavier squalls and thunderstorms will also be in the mix with the rain, bringing the potential for brief damaging wind gusts.

The damaging weather threat is not especially high, but a quick gust to 50-60 mph would result in isolated tree damage or power outages across metro Richmond. The threat is higher farther southeastward toward Williamsburg, Surry and Hampton Roads, where the air will be more humid.

The timing of the showers and storms runs from the early morning to the middle afternoon, which is different than the time of day we typically get damaging thunderstorms. Cooler air will advance from the Blue Ridge late tomorrow afternoon, sweeping out the higher humidity and taking the threat of rain and storms east of the Chesapeake Bay by sunset.

That leaves a cooler Friday and weekend ahead. Very cold air will move in a few thousand feet in the atmosphere on Friday and Saturday. Any sunshine during those mornings will begin to hide behind clouds bubbling together as the day wears on, and chilly west breezes will develop each afternoon. A few isolated showers are likely to pop up on Friday and perhaps again on Saturday. But neither day will bring prolonged or soaking rain.

The cool air holds on Sunday and the winds will be much lighter. The lighter winds will allow Sunday night to be the coldest night of the next seven days, with temperatures falling close to the freezing mark by daybreak Monday. Some frost is likely by Monday morning, but temperatures should not spend more than a few hours close to freezing, so a hard freeze is not expected.

A more prolonged warm up comes next week, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s on Monday, then routinely in the 70s for the rest of next week.