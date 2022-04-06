Showers and isolated storms Thursday, and a weekend cool down awaits

Numerous showers will move through central Virginia Thursday morning and into the middle of the afternoon, and the air will still feel a bit humid. A small scattering of heavier squalls and thunderstorms will also be in the mix with the rain, bringing the potential for brief damaging wind gusts.
The damaging weather threat is not especially high, but a quick gust to 50-60 mph would result in isolated tree damage or power outages across metro Richmond. The threat is higher farther southeastward toward Williamsburg, Surry and Hampton Roads, where the air will be more humid.
Much cooler air is ahead for this weekend.
The timing of the showers and storms runs from the early morning to the middle afternoon, which is different than the time of day we typically get damaging thunderstorms. Cooler air will advance from the Blue Ridge late tomorrow afternoon, sweeping out the higher humidity and taking the threat of rain and storms east of the Chesapeake Bay by sunset.
That leaves a cooler Friday and weekend ahead. Very cold air will move in a few thousand feet in the atmosphere on Friday and Saturday. Any sunshine during those mornings will begin to hide behind clouds bubbling together as the day wears on, and chilly west breezes will develop each afternoon. A few isolated showers are likely to pop up on Friday and perhaps again on Saturday. But neither day will bring prolonged or soaking rain.
The cool air holds on Sunday and the winds will be much lighter. The lighter winds will allow Sunday night to be the coldest night of the next seven days, with temperatures falling close to the freezing mark by daybreak Monday. Some frost is likely by Monday morning, but temperatures should not spend more than a few hours close to freezing, so a hard freeze is not expected.
A more prolonged warm up comes next week, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s on Monday, then routinely in the 70s for the rest of next week.
From the archive: The April 16, 2011 tornado outbreak in Va.
Tornadoes of April 16, 2011 in Va.
April 16, 2011 outbreak across the region
Though the tornadoes were notable, many other forms of destructive weather affected Virginia that day.
Strong wind gusts – some not directly related to severe storms, but rather the low pressure system itself – combined with wet soil caused many trees to fall. That resulted in one fatality and one injury in Wythe County and numerous outages.
Flash flooding hit many areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Two people died in Waynesboro due to high water.
Several areas saw quarter to golf-ball-sized hail as well.
1. Rockbridge County tornado track
Rockbridge County EF-0 near Vesuvius
• 2:03 to 2:04 p.m.
• 1.3 miles long, 100 yards wide
• No casualties
• Minor damage to trees and outbuildings
• First tornado in Rockbridge since 1975, none have hit since
Rockbridge tornado on radar
2:03 p.m. scan from the National Weather Service Doppler radar in Floyd County.
Left: reflectivity. Right: storm-relative velocity, where the tornadic circulation is indicated by inbound winds (bright green) next to outbound (bright red).
2. Augusta County tornado track
Augusta EF-0, just west of Stuarts Draft
• 2:20 to 2:23 p.m.
• Approximately 4 miles long, 200 yards wide
• No casualties
• $2.2 million in damage to 37 structures including 12 residences
• Augusta was hit again in the late April 2011 outbreak
Augusta tornado on radar
3. Halifax County tornado track
The Halifax EF-2 began in Person County, N.C., then crossed northwest of Virgilina and lifted after hitting Staunton River State Park.
• 2:40 to 3:10 p.m. (entered Virginia at 2:50)
• 26 miles long (16.6 of which were in Virginia), and 300 yards wide
• 4 injuries, no deaths
• More than a dozen homes damaged, for a total of roughly $700,000
• Destroyed 60 to 100 acres of trees in the state park
• Coincidentally, Halifax was hit by a tornado in roughly the same area during the fall of 2010, and another part of the county would be hit again in late April outbreak.
Halifax County tornado on radar
Afternoon radar loop
Animated radar view of a squall line breaking into distinct tornadic supercells as it pushed eastward across central Virginia and North Carolina on April 16, 2011.
4. Lunenburg County tornado track
The Lunenburg EF-1 tracked southwest to northeast and hit a part of Victoria
• 3:30 to 4 p.m.
• Approximately 17 miles long, 300 yards wide
• No casualties
• $100,000 in damage
Lunenburg tornado on radar
5. Dinwiddie County tornado track
The Dinwiddie EF-1 passed from Doyle Road to the Five Forks area
• 4:37 to 4:47 p.m.
• Roughly 7 miles long, 400 yards wide
• 5 injured, no deaths
• $1.5 million in damage to several homes and hundreds of trees were downed
• Had it not dissipated, this tornado would have continued into Petersburg and the Tri-Cities which were under a tornado warning
Dinwiddie tornado on radar
Dinwiddie tornado damage
Tornado damage in a forest area of 50-year-old trees in Dinwiddie County.
Dinwiddie tornado damage
The moon rose over Dinwiddie after a tornado came through the county Saturday, April 16, 2011.
Dinwiddie tornado damage
A tornado brought down trees at Five Forks Saturday, April 16, 2011.
Dinwiddie tornado damage
Trees fell down at a home on Wilkinson Road Saturday, April 16, 2011, after a storm system passed through Dinwiddie County late this afternoon.
Dinwiddie tornado damage
VDOT workers clear fallen trees on Wilkinson Road Saturday, April 16, 2011, after a storm system passed through Dinwiddie County.
Dinwiddie tornado damage
Wood siding and tin roofing flew off this barn along Wheelers Mill Pond Road after a storm system passed through Dinwiddie County late Saturday afternoon, April 16, 2011.
Dinwiddie tornado damage
Power lines were knocked down along White Oak Road after a storm system passed through Dinwiddie County late Saturday afternoon, April 16, 2011.
Dinwiddie tornado damage
VDOT worker Billy Hayes checks out a downed tree on Wilkinson Road Saturday, April 16, 2011, after a storm system passed through Dinwiddie County late this afternoon.
Dinwiddie tornado damage
Brad Jones takes a look at the damage to his brother's house on Wilkinson Road Saturday, April 16, 2011. Kevin and Ashley Jones' house was damaged after a storm system passed through Dinwiddie County late this afternoon. The Jones family (including two small children) were not home, they were on a camping trip.
6. Southampton County tornado track
Southampton EF-1 southeast of Drewryville
• 5:50 to 5:53 p.m.
• Nearly 2 miles long, 300 yards wide
• No casualties
• Minor damage
Southampton tornado on radar
7. Second Southampton County tornado track
Southampton EF-0 near Manry, south of Wakefield
• 6:20 to 6:25 p.m.
• 1.75 miles long, 50 yards wide
• No casualties
• Minimal damage
Second Southampton tornado on radar
8. Middlesex County tornado track
Middlesex EF-1 near Corbin Hall Road north of Urbanna
• 6:30 to 6:35 p.m.
• About 1 mile long, 400 yards (roughly ¼ mile) wide
• No casualties
• $100,000 in damage, destroyed one home
Middlesex tornado on radar
Middlesex damage
Storm damage near Warner and Corbin Hall Farm.
9. Surry, James City, York, Gloucester and Mathews tornado track
Surry-James City-York-Gloucester-Mathews EF-3
The tornado formed just south of the Surry Nuclear Power Station where it damaged some vehicles and buildings, then quickly crossed the James River to Kingsmill area of James City County. It proceeded through York County over the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station, so no significant damage was reported there. The tornado continued across the York River into Gloucester County where the most serious damage occurred near Clopton and Page Middle School. According to NWS Wakefield survey, 15 homes were destroyed, 29 had major damage and another 100 homes had minor damage. The tornado lifted shortly after crossing into western Mathews County.
• 6:45 to 7:20 p.m.
• Approximately 30 miles long, nearly ½ mile wide
• 2 dead, 24 injured (all in Gloucester)
• Over $8 million in damage
• This was the strongest and deadliest storm in Virginia that day, and the worst on record for this part of Tidewater.
Surry tornado on radar
James City-York tornado on radar
Gloucester tornado on radar
Gloucester tornado damage
In Gloucester County, Virginia, the severe weather spawned a tornado that ripped through this neighborhood, lifting this house off of its foundation. The house landed on a garage. One occupant, neighbors said, was found dead near the front door.
Gloucester tornado damage
In Gloucester County, Virginia, relatives and friends of tornado victims sit on a fallen tree. One of the relatives explained that a group came by in the morning and put up the sign. At this site, a woman and a man in a house were injured and hospitalized when the tornado struck. Two teenage girls suffered minor injuries. The house was totaled.
Gloucester tornado damage
A Gloucester Public Schools official walks around Page Middle School to survey the damage done by a tornado.
Gloucester tornado damage
The band room of Page Middle School which sustained extensive tornado damage.
Gloucester tornado damage
After occupants who survived the tornado left this demolished home, neighbors pitched in to salvage items, including clothing. One neighbor said that the people who lived in this house sought refuge in a bathroom when the tornado hit.
Gloucester tornado damage
Neighbors said that an elderly couple this Shelly Road house survived the Gloucester tornado.
Gloucester tornado damage
A Page Middle School bus that was damaged by the tornado in Gloucester County.
Gloucester tornado damage
Sam Bent checks out a large sycamore tree that fell in the backyard of his father's Gloucester County home. The tree was one of hundreds that were knocked down by a tornado that ripped through Gloucester.
Gloucester tornado damage
In Gloucester County, Virginia, the severe weather spawned a tornado that toppled buses at Page Middle School.
Gloucester tornado damage
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell talks with local resident Jeff Sawyer (left) who came to the Bellamy United Methodist Church to get clothing and food for a neighbor whose house was severely damaged by the tornado that struck Gloucester County. Sawyer's home suffered little damage. On the far right is Virginia Secretary of Public Safety, Marla Decker. Second from right is 1st District Congressman Rob Wittman. The church is serving as a coordination spot for the Red Cross and Community Emergency Response Team.
Gloucester tornado damage
Consuelo Harris of Newport News cries in front of the remains of her childhood home in Gloucester County. The home, owned by her mother, Alice Harris, was blown off its foundation and into trees. Harris's cousin and boyfriend - who were in the house when the tornado hit - were injured and hospitalized. Two teens in the house had minor injuries. Said Consuelo Harris, "It was just devastating." When she first encountered the site, she said, "I just broke down."
Gloucester tornado damage
William Huckabee looks through debris from the destroyed mobile home of his wife's parents, Ruth and Periccis Gerasimos Koutsoumbinas, in Gloucester County. The home was totaled by a tornado and killed one of the two occupants, Periccis Gerasimos Koutsoumbinas, who suffered severe head trauma. Ruth Koutsoumbinas was injured by a fallen tree and is hospitalized in good condition, according to a relative.
Gloucester tornado damage
Stephanie Corbett walks past a destroyed mobile home in Gloucester County. The frame of the structure is wrapped around a tree.
Gloucester tornado damage
A helmet for the Gloucester Knights youth football league sits among the debris at Page Middle School on Sunday, April 17, 2011, in Gloucester, Va.
Gloucester tornado damage
School buses sit in twisted heaps on Sunday, April 17, at Page Middle School in Gloucester, Va. The school was hit by a tornado on Saturday, April 16.
Gloucester tornado damage
Residents and volunteers discussed which trees to remove from a house on Hickory Fork Road in Gloucester, VA, Sunday April 17. The owner of the house said he tracked the storm on television and took shelter in a closet with his dog just minutes before the tornado hit. He was uninjured, but his house and truck were damaged by trees.
Gloucester tornado damage
Randy Cook, left, and Timmie Matthews searched for items to salvage at what was left of his sister's home on Hickory Fork Road in Gloucester, VA, Sunday April 17. He said his suffered a broken back and other injuries when her home was torn from the foundation and slammed against trees at the rear of the yard. She and her two children had sought safety by climbing into the bath tub before the tornado hit. Her boyfriend who was there at the time was also injured. All were being treated at a local hospital. Matthews is the father of the two children.
Gloucester tornado damage
Randy Cook searched for items to salvage at what was left of his sister's home on Hickory Fork Road in Gloucester, VA, Sunday April 17.
Gloucester tornado damage
James Cook sat on a damaged mattress at his daughter's home on Hickory Fork Road in Gloucester, VA, Sunday April 17.
Gloucester tornado damage
Motorists stretched into the distance to view the tornado damage on Hickory Fork Road in Gloucester, VA, Sunday April 17.
Gloucester tornado damage
Damaged trees and homes on Hickory Fork Road in Gloucester, VA, Sunday April 17.
Gloucester tornado damage
Suzanna Zeliff, right, received information from Charles Teclaw, left, and Pamela Wakefield at a temporary relief center for tornado victims at Bellamy Methodist Church in Gloucester, VA, Sunday April 17. She said her parents' home was damaged by tornadoes, but no one was injured.
10. Isle of Wight County tornado track
Isle of Wight EF-2, from Walters to just northwest of Smithfield
• 7:10 to 7:40 p.m.
• About 22 miles long, 400 yards wide
• No casualties
• $300,000 in damage after dozens of homes and several farms were struck
Isle of Wight tornado on radar
11. Loudoun County tornado track
Loudoun EF-0 just southwest of Leesburg
• 7:12 to 7:16 p.m.
• About 4 miles long, 50 yards wide
• No casualties
• Mainly affected trees, reported damage of just $4,000
Loudoun tornado on radar
12. Second Middlesex County tornado track
Middlesex EF-2 in the Deltaville area
• 7:25 to 7:35 p.m.
• Nearly 3 miles long, 400 yards (¼ mile) wide
• No reported casualties
• $6 million in damage: 35 homes destroyed or had major damage, another 25 homes with minor damage according to NWS survey
Second Middlesex tornado on radar
