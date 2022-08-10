Showers linger Thursday, but a nicer weekend is coming for Richmond

The worst of the heat is behind us in central Virginia. It will still be humid on Thursday as afternoon temperatures reach the 80s with some occasional nuisance showers, then much less humid air will begin to race into the state on Thursday night.

The lower humidity will make for a nicer Friday and a terrific Saturday. Each day has sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 80s, and Saturday night will bring the coolest night of this stretch. Low temperatures are expected to slip into the upper 50s by dawn on Sunday, which would be the first night in the 50s since the morning of June 21, when the low in Richmond reached 59 degrees.

A new disturbance will approach from the northwest late on Sunday, streaming in a few more clouds, but the light showers with that disturbance will likely wait until evening to push into metro Richmond. Temperatures in the afternoon will hold in the lower to middle 80s and the humidity will stay low.

New signals in the data indicate an even cooler period next week than we envisioned yesterday. Rather than the jet stream winds continuously coming from the north and west early next week, there are signs that the winds will form a small swirl up at the jet stream level. These swirls can linger for 2-3 days before moving away, bringing lots of clouds and frequent opportunities for showers.

These swirls of low pressure, nicknamed cutoffs as they are cut off from the main jet stream flow, also indicate particularly cold air several thousand feet up in the atmosphere, encouraging the development of clouds and showers. For Virginia, the biggest impacts from this cutoff may come on Tuesday, when the clouds and showers keep the temperature in the 70s during the afternoon, nearly 10 degrees below normal.

A quick glance at the tropics shows nothing concerning for the United States. A weak area of disorganized thunderstorms is more than 1,000 miles east of the Caribbean Sea, but even that mass of thunderstorms will have a difficult time holding together during the next few days as it moves to the west.

