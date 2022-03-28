Slow warm up after temperatures starting off near record cold levels

After two very cold nights below freezing, temperatures will bounce back for the middle of the week, and the weather pattern will be a bit more typical for early spring.

Tuesday will not be warm by any stretch of the imagination, but the wind will begin to turn gently from the south during Tuesday evening, keeping the temperature from crashing to the levels of the previous couple of nights.

The south breezes give a nudge to the temperatures Wednesday and more dramatic warming follows on Thursday, just as the next chance of rain comes by Thursday afternoon in the form of numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. We are getting to the time of year when damaging thunderstorms start becoming more likely in central Virginia, but conditions do not look favorable for storms to become that strong this week.

A more modest cooldown comes for Friday and the weekend. Both Friday and Saturday look dry and seasonable, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. A weak disturbance races by early Sunday and may bring a few showers, but it does not look like it would bring any prolonged rain.

Climate check

This quick cold snap is reminiscent of the same time of year in 1923, when three out of five nights set record lows in Richmond that stood going into 2022.

March 29: 22 degrees (1923)

March 30: 25 degrees (1941)

March 31: 17 degrees (1964)

April 1: 19 degrees (1923)

April 2: 24 degrees (1923)

Looking back at 1923, the coldest was the morning of April 1, when the second of back-to-back surges of dry, Arctic air settled over Northern Virginia and western Maryland for a night. With very dry air, a clear sky and light winds, temperatures plummeted. The 19-degree temperature that morning in Richmond is the coldest reading on record so late in the season.

The current cold snap is unusual in its severity, but not in the time of year. On average, the last freeze of the year around central Virginia is April 7. But because winters have been getting warmer, especially over the past 20 years, trees and flowers are blooming earlier in the season. The warmer winters also mean that fruit trees have less time to go into dormancy, which is necessary for them to produce flowers and the fruit we enjoy during spring and summer.

As a result, a hard freeze, even one that still comes earlier than average, can cause damage, especially to fruit trees. Milder winters may seem nice, but they come with a cost in the spring.