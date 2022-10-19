Slow warming trend into the weekend

Once we get past the cold start on Thursday morning, the weather pattern begins a modest warming trend for the rest of the week and the start of the weekend.

For most of Virginia, the growing season has come to an end, so with few exceptions, cold weather alerts from the National Weather Service will no longer be issued the rest of the season. For the purposes of issuing these types of weather alerts, the growing season ends when at least half of a county has experienced a temperature below freezing.

Thursday night will not be as cold as the last two nights, and the slow warming trend means there is very little chance of a freeze for the rest of this month. On average, temperatures will be near or above normal starting Friday and continuing for the rest of the month. A cooler spell is expected for the weekend immediately before Halloween, but the chances of a true Arctic outbreak in the next two weeks is next to zero.

For the shorter term, the biggest forecast problem is with a storm that will take shape off of the North Carolina coast on Saturday. It will drift northward on Sunday, but how much rainfall it pushes westward to Richmond is still an open question. If you need to make some outdoor plans now, making them for Saturday is a safer bet, as the chance for rain Saturday is minimal.

Once that storm pushes north, the next chance of rain does not return until late Tuesday, and even that chance looks small right now. Unless the Sunday system can push a lot more rain west that expected, October will be the fourth consecutive month that has been drier than normal.

So far, the month also has been about three degrees cooler than normal, but with the last 10 days expected to be warmer, the temperatures may end up balancing out, with the final October average temperature ending up very close to normal.

Sky check

The next highly visible pass of the International Space Station comes about an hour before sunrise on Friday. The sky looks clear on Friday morning with temperatures near 40 degrees.

Look in the southwestern sky at 6:16 a.m. Friday morning, and the station will emerge from Earth’s shadow, appearing as a bright star as it moves to a position overheard a couple of minutes later.