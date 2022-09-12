Smooth weather the rest of the week in Richmond

Humidity will drop on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a dry, sunny, and seasonable period across central Virginia. Normal highs this time of year are in the lower 80s, and normal lows are in the lower 60s; we will not stray particularly far from those levels through this weekend.

The humidity will still be high at daybreak on Tuesday, but a healthy breeze will develop from the west and the clouds will retreat to the east. This allows drier air to move in metro Richmond, pushing the higher humidity away and setting the stage for a beautiful September evening.

The weather pattern becomes unusually quiet for the rest of the week and into early next week. A broad cell of high pressure moves in for the next couple of days, then a reinforcing surge of dry and relatively cooler air will follow to start the weekend.

There are weak signals to indicate a small storm system develops this weekend along the North Carolina coastline, but early indications suggest that it stays too far to the east of Richmond to play a significant role in the weather here. If you are heading to the Outer Banks this weekend for a late-season getaway, keep that in the back of your mind.

But whether that system even forms is still an open question, and there is no sign that it will have a tropical origin. Quite the opposite, after a busier couple of weeks in the tropical Atlantic, things have gotten quiet again, and appear to stay that way for about another week or 10 days.

Climatologically, this week is the peak of the hurricane season, and there is no question that the season has been less active than forecast to this point. On average, the Atlantic season has had 36 days with a named storm up to this point in the season. This year, it’s only been about half of that.

But as a caution, devastating hurricanes are just as likely in the second half of the season as the first half. There are signs that the tropics will wake up again during the last week of this month, so it is far too early to close the book on this season.

***

With the sun setting earlier, there is an excellent opportunity to see the International Space Station this Friday evening, as the sky is expected to be clear.

The station will rise in the southwest sky at 7:57 p.m. and work all the way across the sky, reaching its maximum brightness overhead at precisely 8:00 p.m.

But the station travels at more than 17,000 mph, so it will not be visible for too long, entering Earth’s shadow low in the northeast sky at 8:04 p.m.