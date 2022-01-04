Cleanup continues with a broad area of 2-4 inches of snow on the ground this morning across metro Richmond. As expected, a few heavier pockets of snow left 3-6 inches on the ground in the northern and western suburban areas.

Officially at the Richmond climate site at the airport, 2 inches of snow fell. Between the rain in the early morning and the snow that fell during the daylight hours, a combined 1.64 inches of liquid-equivalent fell in Richmond on Monday.

The deepest snow was from an intense band that extended from Buckingham through Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, where 10-14 inches came down Monday morning and afternoon.

Dominion Energy still reports about 130,000 customers without power, with the greatest concentration of outages in the area between Richmond and Charlottesville.

Although temperatures will only creep into the upper 30s this afternoon, the sunshine will help melt areas of ice and slush on paved surfaces.

Clouds will develop tonight and lows will drop into the upper 20s, meaning a relatively milder night is ahead. But very spotty drizzle is also expected late tonight and tomorrow morning. This means some drizzle will freeze on contact with surfaces first thing in the morning before breaks of sun return and temperatures climb into the lower 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

After a quiet Thursday, be on the lookout for another storm bringing rain and snow to Virginia Thursday night and before daybreak Friday morning. For now, the primary rain/snow line appears to be across metro Richmond with this system, so the areas that were hit hardest yesterday from Charlottesville to Fredericksburg are most likely going to get a few more inches of snow with this system. More will come into focus with that system in the next 36 hours.

This leaves Friday as a dry, breezy, and cold day in Richmond with highs in the 30s, then a sunny Saturday follows with highs in the 40s.

Monday evening update: Richmond just finished its 3rd warmest December and 9th warmest calendar year on record. Sunday brought a new record high for January 2nd, and it rained nearly an inch on Monday morning between midnight and dawn.

How quickly things can change.

Cold air was lurking near Richmond, but it had been locked to our north for weeks. All of that ended as dawn broke on Monday morning. A new storm rapidly took shape just across the state line in North Carolina and started to throw rain back into Virginia. Then the cold air advanced on a biting northeast wind.

Much of immediate Richmond had a few inches of snow during the late morning and afternoon, but north and west of the city limits, the totals went up, and they went up in a hurry.

Often when the ground is wet, and not particularly cold, snow has a difficult time accumulating in the middle of the day. High rates of snowfall, however, can overcome those conditions.

And that’s what happened Monday morning.

Areas from Short Pump to Ashland finished Monday afternoon with 4-7 inches of snow. But the totals soared dramatically a little farther away toward Fredericksburg and Charlottesville, which were both pasted with 8-12 inches of snow. Extreme amounts fell in a few locations in Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties, reaching upwards of 14 inches.

The phenomenal amount of snow and the rate at which it fell led to a travel disaster along Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg, with numerous accidents closing the highway and paralyzing traffic, leaving people stranded for hours. Traveling Interstate 64 west of Richmond was also a struggle, as the weight of the snow brought trees down onto the highway in Goochland County.

The heavy wet snow and the gusty north winds led to massive power outages on Monday. As the storm began to wind down late in the day, Dominion Energy reported 240,000 customers without power, with the core of the outages from Fredericksburg to Buckingham.

This all signals a fundamental change in the weather pattern from the last few weeks.

Fresh snow pack helps keep cold air in place, so morning temperatures in the teens to lower 20s Tuesday morning will lock in icy conditions on untreated and neighborhood roads for most of the morning. Even with sunshine, temperatures will only edge into the 40s in the afternoon, so there will not be a lot of melting right away.

Richmond will get a milder afternoon on Wednesday, as temperatures edge into the lower 50s. But another system is looming for the end of the week, which brings us a legitimate chance at another accumulating snow Thursday night and Friday.

For sure, winter has returned.

Monday afternoon update: The sky has cleared and the snow has ended. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, through the 20s and into the upper teens by daybreak.

Slush on untreated roads will become especially icy within a few hours of dusk, and travel on neighborhood roads will be difficult first thing Tuesday morning. Even with the sunshine on Tuesday, high temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 40s.

More melting will be ahead on Wednesday with highs squeezing into the 50s. But, a new system will approach Richmond for Thursday night and Friday, bringing another chance of accumulating snow.

12:30 p.m. Monday update: Snow is peaking across most of metro Richmond now, with some especially heavier bursts of snow on the northern and western sides of town. Intensity will decrease in the coming hour or so, then snow should end around 3pm, leaving an additional inch or so in most places during the first half of this afternoon.

While 1-3 inches is already common across Richmond, some heavier bands of snow have already put down 2-5 inches immediately north and west of central Richmond. These northern and western suburban areas will average 3-6 by the time it ends later in the afternoon.

And just a little drive farther north or west into Fluvanna, Louisa, Caroline, and Spotsylvania gets you into the range of 6-9 inches.

Clearing skies begin toward dusk, and within an hour or two of sunset, temperatures will quickly drop through the 20s. Surfaces that had been slushy will quickly become icy and more slippery. This will make snow and slush removal much more difficult later tonight and especially Tuesday morning, as daybreak temperatures tomorrow will plummet into the upper teens.