Snow, ice and rain are all part of the next winter storm heading for Va. on Thursday

What's different from the last storm: this probably won't be exclusively freezing rain. There would be some snow or sleet to start early on Thursday morning, and some ordinary rain to finish by Thursday evening or night.

That makes the forecast trickier. If temperatures aloft manage to trend colder, we'd see a tradeoff involving less ice but heavier snow. The alternative is heavier ice but less snow.

Bearing that uncertainty in mind, our starting point for this forecast in metro Richmond involves a coating of snow and sleet between early Thursday morning and midmorning, totaling 2 inches or less. To that, we'd add a 0.25-inch glaze of freezing rain by midday or afternoon, but possibly more.

There doesn't seem to be a scenario where we avoid wintry weather entirely. But most models do show temperatures rising above freezing as rain continues to fall on Thursday night, which may help wash away some of the accumulations.

The sheer amount of moisture in this system means Thursday will be a messy day even in Tidewater where most or all of the precipitation will be rain. Creeks and rivers in southeastern Virginia are already running high after the last soaking and more minor-to-moderate flooding is expected.