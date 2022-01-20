UPDATE: Snow on the way Thursday afternoon

None of the precipitation will be especially heavy or consistent on Thursday, but by dusk, a small amount of slush may accumulate up to an inch, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Travel is not expected to be impacted dramatically during the evening rush hour, but some slushy spots on less-traveled roads should be expected.

The cold air continues to settle into the state Thursday night, but any snow threat will end an hour or so after sunset. With the temperature falling to around 20 degrees by dawn, any wet and slushy areas left over from Thursday evening will freeze into a much tougher ice, so getting started on Friday morning will take extra time.

That cloudy, cold, and gray winter feeling will hold in place on Friday with a high around 30 degrees, so very little melting of ice on surfaces will take place on its own.

Looking ahead at the next significant winter storm prospect on Friday night and early Saturday, all available data indicates the storm is trending farther east. This would substantially cut back on the chance for a genuine plowable snow to begin the weekend in Richmond. It is still too early to fully discount the chance for snow with the storm, but if the data trends continue, there will not be much reason to get out the sleds on Saturday afternoon.