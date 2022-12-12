Soaking rain ahead for Thursday

Cold and dry through Wednesday, then a soaking rain settles in between late Wednesday night and the end of Thursday.

Although a few showers may pop up early on Wednesday evening, the core of the rain falls between the pre-dawn hours of Thursday and Thursday evening. Soaking rain is expected, with totals between about 0.75 and 1.25 inches forecast across metro Richmond. This would be the wettest day in about a month, when 1.30 inches fell on November 11.

While not in drought, much of Virginia, from the Middle Peninsula to Buggs Island Lake is a bit drier than normal, so the rain should be beneficial for the water tables. Be on the lookout for ponding on the roads where drainage is not especially good, but rain should not come down fast enough for flooding.

Temperatures will remain safely above freezing in metro Richmond as the rain falls, but traveling westward toward the Blue Ridge and the Shenandoah Valley, be on the lookout for potential sleet or freezing rain as the precipitation settles in during Wednesday evening. While this does not appear to be a major ice storm for those areas, a small accretion of ice on trees, cars, and roads is possible by daybreak Thursday from Roanoke northward to Winchester, with the greatest concern in areas northward from Lexington.

Quieter weather follows for Friday and the weekend, although it will be a breezier period for those days. And the colder weather will begin to anchor in for a while, with afternoons in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

The storm that comes though later this week will mark the change in the overall weather pattern for Virginia. While it has not been warm in December, the temperatures this month have averaged above normal. Once Thursday’s system clears, temperatures will be below normal much more regularly for the next couple of weeks.

Normal highs this time of year are around 50. Normal lows are in the lower 30s.

For snow lovers, this does open the door to a couple of opportunities for snow. But much needs to be worked out before you need to worry about finding your snow shovel.

The first storm moves through around December 21, give or take about a day. It looks like the weaker of the two storms between this weekend and Christmas, and early indications suggest the air will not quite be cold enough to support snow in metro Richmond.

A more enticing system is poised to impact Virginia around Christmas Day or the 26th. There are several signals in the data suggesting a substantial storm pushing through during that window. But it is too early to make any type of guarantee about precisely how that system will play out. The data right now points to a strong temperature contrast across the state as a deep area of low pressure passes nearby.

Pinpointing the precise path of the storm nearly two weeks away is difficult at best, but over the next few days, more data will continue to come in, allowing us to look for some consistent messages in the data.

Historically, the chance of a White Christmas in Richmond is less than 10 percent in any given year, but it is just too early to rule it out for 2022.