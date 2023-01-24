 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soaking rain ahead Wednesday

  • 0

About 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain expected, mostly between about 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Soaking rain is ahead for central Virginia on Wednesday, with about a half-inch to an inch forecasted before  showers end Wednesday evening. A chillier and drier weather pattern will follow through the weekend,  but snow is still not expected any time soon.

Rain moves into metro Richmond during the morning, and  while there may be a hint of sleet  early on, most of what falls will be cold rain as temperatures slowly climb into the 40s. Once the rain ends, a brief surge of south winds will nudge temperatures  into the lower 50s during the early evening. Temperatures will not  dip below freezing on Wednesday night. As a result, surfaces on Thursday morning will be damp, but not icy.

Wednesday forecast

Farther westward from Charlottesville to the Shenandoah Valley and northward to Winchester, there will be some wet snow and ice Wednesday morning, with an inch or so of accumulation possible, especially along Skyline Drive. But  elsewhere across northwestern Virginia, precipitation  will change to rain by the early afternoon. 

People are also reading…

In metro Richmond, the heaviest  showers are expected in the early to middle part of the afternoon, with the rain becoming more sporadic late in the afternoon and through the early evening before ending around 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s rainfall will bring Richmond closer  to normal  rainfall averages for the month of January.  While it has not been particularly dry, only 1.99 inches  have fallen in Richmond through Tuesday: a half an inch below  average  for this point in the month. Normal rainfall for the entire month of January is 3.23 inches.

There are a few places on the Northern Neck, Eastern Shore, and southern Hampton Roads that remain abnormally dry, but no place in the state is at risk of falling into a drought.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In the wake of the rain on Wednesday, the weather pattern  turns decisively colder for Thursday and the weekend. Even so, it will not resemble the biting cold we had in the days around Christmas. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal through the weekend,  with afternoons in the 40s to near 50  and lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Even with the modest cool down for the last several days of the month, this January will go into the record books warmer than normal. And unless we manage to squeeze some snow flurries out of a weak system on Sunday, this month will be only the  fourth January on record with no snow in Richmond. The other three  snowless months of January were in 1992, 1990, and 1937.

The weather pattern does not hint at accumulating snow until February. After another spell of rain around February 1, some much colder air  may have some staying power for at least a few days.  Early indications suggest a more active storm track developing along the  southeast coast by then, which may give us a couple of opportunities for some snow after Groundhog Day.

We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow. ABOUT SNOW SEARCH For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.

The last time we had more than 6 inches of snow in February was in 2015, which is a reminder that there is still plenty of winter ahead of us.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News