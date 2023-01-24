Soaking rain ahead Wednesday

Soaking rain is ahead for central Virginia on Wednesday, with about a half-inch to an inch forecasted before showers end Wednesday evening. A chillier and drier weather pattern will follow through the weekend, but snow is still not expected any time soon. Rain moves into metro Richmond during the morning, and while there may be a hint of sleet early on, most of what falls will be cold rain as temperatures slowly climb into the 40s. Once the rain ends, a brief surge of south winds will nudge temperatures into the lower 50s during the early evening. Temperatures will not dip below freezing on Wednesday night. As a result, surfaces on Thursday morning will be damp, but not icy. Farther westward from Charlottesville to the Shenandoah Valley and northward to Winchester, there will be some wet snow and ice Wednesday morning, with an inch or so of accumulation possible, especially along Skyline Drive. But elsewhere across northwestern Virginia, precipitation will change to rain by the early afternoon.
'They're like sharks': VCU uses second-half run to knockout Richmond, continue A-10 ascension In metro Richmond, the heaviest showers are expected in the early to middle part of the afternoon, with the rain becoming more sporadic late in the afternoon and through the early evening before ending around 10 p.m. Wednesday’s rainfall will bring Richmond closer to normal rainfall averages for the month of January. While it has not been particularly dry, only 1.99 inches have fallen in Richmond through Tuesday: a half an inch below average for this point in the month. Normal rainfall for the entire month of January is 3.23 inches. There are a few places on the Northern Neck, Eastern Shore, and southern Hampton Roads that remain abnormally dry, but no place in the state is at risk of falling into a drought. In the wake of the rain on Wednesday, the weather pattern turns decisively colder for Thursday and the weekend. Even so, it will not resemble the biting cold we had in the days around Christmas. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal through the weekend, with afternoons in the 40s to near 50 and lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Even with the modest cool down for the last several days of the month, this January will go into the record books warmer than normal. And unless we manage to squeeze some snow flurries out of a weak system on Sunday, this month will be only the fourth January on record with no snow in Richmond. The other three snowless months of January were in 1992, 1990, and 1937. The weather pattern does not hint at accumulating snow until February. After another spell of rain around February 1, some much colder air may have some staying power for at least a few days. Early indications suggest a more active storm track developing along the southeast coast by then, which may give us a couple of opportunities for some snow after Groundhog Day.
The last time we had more than 6 inches of snow in February was in 2015, which is a reminder that there is still plenty of winter ahead of us.
Most commonly seen birds in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 498 count sites in Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.
The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project
here.
Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.
#50. Eastern Phoebe
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%
- Average group size: 1.05
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 41%
--- #2. South Carolina: 26%
--- #3. Louisiana: 23%
--- #4. Florida: 17%
--- #5. North Carolina: 11%
#49. Field Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%
- Average group size: 1.9
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oklahoma: 9%
--- #2. Tennessee: 7%
--- #3. South Carolina: 5%
--- #4. Texas: 4%
--- #5. Nebraska: 3%
#48. American Tree Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%
- Average group size: 2.49
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Wisconsin: 32%
--- #2. South Dakota: 24%
--- #2. Michigan: 24%
--- #4. Vermont: 23%
--- #5. New York: 20%
#47. Cedar Waxwing
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 2%
- Average group size: 5.2
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Texas: 16%
--- #2. Mississippi: 9%
--- #2. Idaho: 9%
--- #4. South Carolina: 8%
--- #5. North Carolina: 7%
#46. Sharp-shinned Hawk
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%
- Average group size: 1.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Idaho: 16%
--- #2. Missouri: 7%
--- #2. Kansas: 7%
--- #2. Utah: 7%
--- #5. Connecticut: 6%
#45. Red-headed Woodpecker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%
- Average group size: 1.23
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Iowa: 9%
--- #1. Mississippi: 9%
--- #3. Kentucky: 6%
--- #4. Tennessee: 5%
--- #4. Kansas: 5%
#44. Pine Siskin
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%
- Average group size: 1.45
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. New Mexico: 39%
--- #2. Colorado: 16%
--- #3. Arizona: 15%
--- #4. Maine: 14%
--- #5. Alabama: 10%
#43. White-crowned Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 4%
- Average group size: 1.75
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 73%
--- #2. California: 69%
--- #3. Arizona: 59%
--- #4. New Mexico: 31%
--- #5. Washington: 20%
#42. Brown Creeper
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%
- Average group size: 1.02
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 17%
--- #2. Oklahoma: 12%
--- #3. Maine: 11%
--- #4. Indiana: 10%
--- #5. Maryland: 8%
#41. Brown-headed Nuthatch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 6%
- Average group size: 1.31
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 55%
--- #2. North Carolina: 39%
--- #3. South Carolina: 25%
--- #4. Alabama: 13%
--- #5. Mississippi: 9%
#40. Cooper's Hawk
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 7%
- Average group size: 1.02
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 33%
--- #2. Arizona: 24%
--- #3. Kentucky: 21%
--- #4. New Jersey: 20%
--- #5. Illinois: 17%
#39. Red-breasted Nuthatch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 7%
- Average group size: 1.16
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Maine: 71%
--- #2. Alaska: 61%
--- #3. Washington: 50%
--- #4. Wisconsin: 48%
--- #4. Michigan: 48%
#38. Black-capped Chickadee
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 7%
- Average group size: 2.15
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Vermont: 98%
--- #2. Maine: 96%
--- #2. Massachusetts: 96%
--- #4. Minnesota: 95%
--- #4. Connecticut: 95%
#37. Red-shouldered Hawk
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%
- Average group size: 1.06
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 11%
--- #2. Maryland: 9%
--- #2. Oklahoma: 9%
--- #4. North Carolina: 8%
--- #4. Virginia: 8%
#36. Brown Thrasher
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%
- Average group size: 1.02
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Mississippi: 45%
--- #2. Georgia: 38%
--- #3. South Carolina: 31%
--- #4. Alabama: 30%
--- #5. North Carolina: 26%
#35. Ruby-crowned Kinglet
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%
- Average group size: 1.06
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 47%
--- #2. South Carolina: 37%
--- #3. Mississippi: 36%
--- #4. Alabama: 33%
--- #5. North Carolina: 32%
#34. Eastern Towhee
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%
- Average group size: 1.24
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Tennessee: 37%
--- #2. North Carolina: 34%
--- #3. Georgia: 32%
--- #4. Alabama: 25%
--- #5. Mississippi: 18%
#33. Chipping Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 9%
- Average group size: 1.91
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 58%
--- #2. Mississippi: 55%
--- #2. South Carolina: 55%
--- #4. North Carolina: 34%
--- #5. Alabama: 33%
#31. Common Grackle
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%
- Average group size: 3.38
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Florida: 29%
--- #2. New Jersey: 27%
--- #3. Delaware: 22%
--- #4. Arkansas: 21%
--- #5. Tennessee: 16%
#30. Brown-headed Cowbird
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 11%
- Average group size: 3.0
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Alabama: 23%
--- #2. Ohio: 15%
--- #3. Tennessee: 14%
--- #3. Florida: 14%
--- #3. Delaware: 14%
#29. Hermit Thrush
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 13%
- Average group size: 1.01
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. North Carolina: 18%
--- #2. California: 17%
--- #3. Georgia: 15%
--- #4. Virginia: 13%
--- #5. Alabama: 8%
#28. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 14%
- Average group size: 1.1
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. North Carolina: 18%
--- #1. Oklahoma: 18%
--- #3. Georgia: 15%
--- #4. Virginia: 14%
--- #5. Tennessee: 13%
#27. Pine Warbler
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 14%
- Average group size: 1.23
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 62%
--- #2. South Carolina: 54%
--- #3. North Carolina: 45%
--- #4. Alabama: 35%
--- #5. Florida: 33%
#26. Red-winged Blackbird
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 14%
- Average group size: 3.22
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oklahoma: 35%
--- #2. Mississippi: 27%
--- #3. Colorado: 23%
--- #4. Texas: 20%
--- #5. Utah: 19%
#25. Purple Finch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 17%
- Average group size: 2.25
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Mississippi: 27%
--- #2. Arkansas: 25%
--- #2. Georgia: 25%
--- #4. Missouri: 23%
--- #5. North Carolina: 22%
#24. Yellow-rumped Warbler
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%
- Average group size: 1.45
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 60%
--- #2. Georgia: 58%
--- #3. South Carolina: 55%
--- #4. North Carolina: 46%
--- #5. Florida: 45%
#23. Northern Flicker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 21%
- Average group size: 1.16
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Montana: 72%
--- #2. Colorado: 67%
--- #3. Washington: 65%
--- #4. Oregon: 62%
--- #5. Nevada: 53%
#22. Hairy Woodpecker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 22%
- Average group size: 1.11
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Vermont: 72%
--- #2. Maine: 69%
--- #3. New Hampshire: 63%
--- #4. Minnesota: 62%
--- #5. Connecticut: 61%
#21. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 25%
- Average group size: 1.8
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 49%
--- #2. Missouri: 35%
--- #3. Pennsylvania: 29%
--- #4. Virginia: 25%
--- #5. Ohio: 23%
#20. American Robin
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 29%
- Average group size: 2.54
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nevada: 47%
--- #2. Tennessee: 41%
--- #2. North Carolina: 41%
--- #4. Washington: 39%
--- #4. New Mexico: 39%
#19. American Crow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 32%
- Average group size: 2.6
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oklahoma: 44%
--- #2. Maine: 42%
--- #2. Arkansas: 42%
--- #4. Minnesota: 38%
--- #5. Virginia: 32%
#18. Northern Mockingbird
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 33%
- Average group size: 1.12
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Mississippi: 64%
--- #2. South Carolina: 57%
--- #3. Alabama: 53%
--- #4. Georgia: 49%
--- #5. Tennessee: 46%
#17. Song Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 33%
- Average group size: 1.34
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Washington: 57%
--- #2. Kentucky: 54%
--- #3. Oregon: 49%
--- #4. West Virginia: 38%
--- #4. Pennsylvania: 38%
#16. House Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 35%
- Average group size: 4.14
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Iowa: 91%
--- #2. Illinois: 87%
--- #2. Nebraska: 87%
--- #4. Indiana: 80%
--- #5. Ohio: 79%
#15. European Starling
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 39%
- Average group size: 3.85
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Indiana: 74%
--- #2. Kentucky: 69%
--- #3. Ohio: 67%
--- #4. Delaware: 64%
--- #5. Missouri: 56%
#14. Eastern Bluebird
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 50%
- Average group size: 2.41
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Georgia: 67%
--- #2. North Carolina: 63%
--- #3. South Carolina: 60%
--- #4. Mississippi: 55%
--- #5. Virginia: 50%
#13. Carolina Chickadee
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 61%
- Average group size: 1.8
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 96%
--- #2. Alabama: 93%
--- #3. South Carolina: 92%
--- #4. Oklahoma: 85%
--- #4. Georgia: 85%
#12. American Goldfinch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 66%
- Average group size: 2.9
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Oklahoma: 79%
--- #2. Missouri: 76%
--- #3. Wisconsin: 75%
--- #3. Arkansas: 75%
--- #5. Maine: 74%
#11. White-throated Sparrow
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 68%
- Average group size: 2.74
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 79%
--- #2. Maryland: 74%
--- #3. New Jersey: 70%
--- #4. Virginia: 68%
--- #5. Delaware: 67%
#10. Blue Jay
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 69%
- Average group size: 2.19
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nebraska: 87%
--- #2. Indiana: 83%
--- #3. Ohio: 82%
--- #4. Iowa: 81%
--- #5. New Jersey: 80%
#9. Red-bellied Woodpecker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 74%
- Average group size: 1.13
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 87%
--- #2. Ohio: 81%
--- #3. Connecticut: 80%
--- #4. Kentucky: 79%
--- #5. Indiana: 78%
#8. White-breasted Nuthatch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 74%
- Average group size: 1.36
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Maine: 87%
--- #2. West Virginia: 85%
--- #3. Connecticut: 84%
--- #3. Vermont: 84%
--- #5. Massachusetts: 83%
#7. Mourning Dove
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 75%
- Average group size: 3.72
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 87%
--- #1. Kentucky: 87%
--- #3. New Jersey: 86%
--- #4. Mississippi: 82%
--- #4. Indiana: 82%
#6. Dark-eyed Junco
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 78%
- Average group size: 3.2
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Nebraska: 97%
--- #2. Washington: 95%
--- #2. Oregon: 95%
--- #4. Missouri: 92%
--- #4. Delaware: 92%
#5. Carolina Wren
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 79%
- Average group size: 1.3
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. North Carolina: 84%
--- #1. South Carolina: 84%
--- #3. Georgia: 81%
--- #4. Alabama: 80%
--- #5. Virginia: 79%
#4. Downy Woodpecker
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 81%
- Average group size: 1.39
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arkansas: 92%
--- #2. Connecticut: 91%
--- #2. Minnesota: 91%
--- #4. Massachusetts: 90%
--- #5. Iowa: 88%
#3. House Finch
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 81%
- Average group size: 3.55
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Arizona: 91%
--- #2. Kentucky: 87%
--- #3. Colorado: 86%
--- #3. New Mexico: 86%
--- #3. Indiana: 86%
#2. Tufted Titmouse
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 88%
- Average group size: 2.05
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. West Virginia: 100%
--- #2. Connecticut: 92%
--- #3. North Carolina: 90%
--- #3. Georgia: 90%
--- #5. Massachusetts: 89%
#1. Northern Cardinal
- Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 90%
- Average group size: 2.5
- States with the highest percent of sites visited
--- #1. Kentucky: 100%
--- #2. Arkansas: 96%
--- #2. Missouri: 96%
--- #4. Maryland: 94%
--- #5. Tennessee: 93%
