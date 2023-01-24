Soaking rain ahead Wednesday

Soaking rain is ahead for central Virginia on Wednesday, with about a half-inch to an inch forecasted before showers end Wednesday evening. A chillier and drier weather pattern will follow through the weekend, but snow is still not expected any time soon.

Rain moves into metro Richmond during the morning, and while there may be a hint of sleet early on, most of what falls will be cold rain as temperatures slowly climb into the 40s. Once the rain ends, a brief surge of south winds will nudge temperatures into the lower 50s during the early evening. Temperatures will not dip below freezing on Wednesday night. As a result, surfaces on Thursday morning will be damp, but not icy.

Farther westward from Charlottesville to the Shenandoah Valley and northward to Winchester, there will be some wet snow and ice Wednesday morning, with an inch or so of accumulation possible, especially along Skyline Drive. But elsewhere across northwestern Virginia, precipitation will change to rain by the early afternoon.

In metro Richmond, the heaviest showers are expected in the early to middle part of the afternoon, with the rain becoming more sporadic late in the afternoon and through the early evening before ending around 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s rainfall will bring Richmond closer to normal rainfall averages for the month of January. While it has not been particularly dry, only 1.99 inches have fallen in Richmond through Tuesday: a half an inch below average for this point in the month. Normal rainfall for the entire month of January is 3.23 inches.

There are a few places on the Northern Neck, Eastern Shore, and southern Hampton Roads that remain abnormally dry, but no place in the state is at risk of falling into a drought.

In the wake of the rain on Wednesday, the weather pattern turns decisively colder for Thursday and the weekend. Even so, it will not resemble the biting cold we had in the days around Christmas. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal through the weekend, with afternoons in the 40s to near 50 and lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Even with the modest cool down for the last several days of the month, this January will go into the record books warmer than normal. And unless we manage to squeeze some snow flurries out of a weak system on Sunday, this month will be only the fourth January on record with no snow in Richmond. The other three snowless months of January were in 1992, 1990, and 1937.

The weather pattern does not hint at accumulating snow until February. After another spell of rain around February 1, some much colder air may have some staying power for at least a few days. Early indications suggest a more active storm track developing along the southeast coast by then, which may give us a couple of opportunities for some snow after Groundhog Day.

The last time we had more than 6 inches of snow in February was in 2015, which is a reminder that there is still plenty of winter ahead of us.

Most commonly seen birds in Virginia Most commonly seen birds in Virginia #50. Eastern Phoebe #49. Field Sparrow #48. American Tree Sparrow #47. Cedar Waxwing #46. Sharp-shinned Hawk #45. Red-headed Woodpecker #44. Pine Siskin #43. White-crowned Sparrow #42. Brown Creeper #41. Brown-headed Nuthatch #40. Cooper's Hawk #39. Red-breasted Nuthatch #38. Black-capped Chickadee #37. Red-shouldered Hawk #36. Brown Thrasher #35. Ruby-crowned Kinglet #34. Eastern Towhee #33. Chipping Sparrow #31. Common Grackle #30. Brown-headed Cowbird #29. Hermit Thrush #28. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker #27. Pine Warbler #26. Red-winged Blackbird #25. Purple Finch #24. Yellow-rumped Warbler #23. Northern Flicker #22. Hairy Woodpecker #21. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee #20. American Robin #19. American Crow #18. Northern Mockingbird #17. Song Sparrow #16. House Sparrow #15. European Starling #14. Eastern Bluebird #13. Carolina Chickadee #12. American Goldfinch #11. White-throated Sparrow #10. Blue Jay #9. Red-bellied Woodpecker #8. White-breasted Nuthatch #7. Mourning Dove #6. Dark-eyed Junco #5. Carolina Wren #4. Downy Woodpecker #3. House Finch #2. Tufted Titmouse #1. Northern Cardinal