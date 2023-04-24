No air conditioners will be needed for at least a week, probably a couple of weeks.

Although Richmond is still having its warmest year on record, it will probably fall from that ranking soon, at least for a little while. Over the next couple of weeks, there will be repeated influxes of cooler air from the northwest, keeping any multiday warm-up away from Virginia. The result will be a couple of weeks with temperatures either near or below normal.

During late April, normal high temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s, and daybreak temperatures are closer to 50. While a freeze is not expected during the next couple of weeks, some spots of frost in the more rural locations of central Virginia may materialize for a couple of nights during the period ahead.

In spite of the rain and thunderstorms from last Saturday, much of the state is still drier than normal over the past few months, but there are two specific systems ahead that will likely put a dent in the ongoing dry spell.

The first is on pace to arrive some time Thursday night or Friday and bring several hours of rain. Early indications suggest more than an inch of rain across metro Richmond, perhaps double that amount depending on the precise storm track.

No damaging thunderstorms are expected with the first system, but a few pockets of heavier rain are likely. Winds will be coming from the southeast with the system and, as those winds gradually climb westward up Virginia’s Piedmont to the Blue Ridge, there is a little more rain that can be wrung out of the clouds. As a result, we may need to be mindful of minor flooding of streams, creeks and urban areas that do not drain particularly well.

A break in the rain is expected for most of Saturday before the second system follows quickly on Sunday.

That second system will be physically stronger than the first. Even though that does not necessarily mean more rain, a stronger storm is one that is more dynamic, meaning the wind configuration — both direction and speed — through the depth of the atmosphere will be more conducive to thunderstorm development.

Between the two systems, about 2-3 inches of rain is expected before a dry and cool period returns for Monday of next week. Richmond has not had a three-day period with more than 2 inches of rain so far this year, so be ready for some ponding of water on the roads when traveling on Friday.

If you have been doing some planting in the hopes of some soaking rain, the atmosphere will be working in your favor later this week. But if you have gutters that have not been cleaned since the fall, you might find them spilling more water over their sides rather than funneling it to the downspouts on the side of your home.

The chilly spell that begins next week will be anchored by a slow-moving, spiraling area of low pressure adrift through middle and upper levels of the atmosphere, meaning it may be the first weekend of May before we get back-to-back days warmer than normal again.