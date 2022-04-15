Some nuisance clouds Saturday, but a cool and sunny Easter Sunday

Aside from a modest chance for showers on Saturday morning, the weekend looks dry in metro Richmond.

Cloudy areas on Saturday morning will bring some small and isolated showers, but anything that manages to develop will be short-lived and very light. More breaks of sun will return for the afternoon as temperatures edge into the lower 70s.

Easter Sunday looks dry and cool. Temperatures at daybreak around central Virginia will average in the 40s to near 50 with some light breezes around, and the sky is expected to clear enough for a nice sunrise. Cool northwest breezes turn gustier in the afternoon, holding temperatures in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

A beneficial soaking rain appears promising for Monday. Timing is still a bit uncertain, but 6-8 hours of rain is the best guess right now, coming between the mid-morning and late afternoon.

The center of the storm goes by just to the south of Richmond, which means the winds will be from the east, or northeast. This time of year, those winds are notoriously chilly coming from the Atlantic and the Chesapeake, so it may be difficult to get temperatures much past 50 degrees on Monday.

Rain totals will be in the neighborhood of one inch, which will do us some good, as much of the state has become abnormally dry. Richmond has received 1.58 inches of rain over the last 30 days, which is the 12th driest mid-March to mid-April on record.

A breezy, cool, but sunnier day follows on Tuesday, then another warming trend develops for the middle to latter part of next week, when highs return to the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

And the early idea for the following weekend (April 23-24) is for sunshine and highs well into the 70s both days.