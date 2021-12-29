Some rain ahead, but a warm New Year's Eve night

Some rain here and there for an hour or so after daybreak Thursday, then most of the day is cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the 50s.

Two more relatively warm days will follow before a return to more seasonable temperatures for the first week of 2022.

Friday will reach the 60s and Saturday will soar into the upper 60s or even low 70s. Be on the lookout for a couple of hours of light rain on New Year’s Eve night. But for now, it appears it will hold until after midnight. And it will not be cold at all. Most of Friday night will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday night and Sunday morning bring several hours of rain as the transition to colder weather begins, and the winds will be picking up as the rain moves through, but no damaging wind is expected.

You may hear about a New Year’s Day winter storm bringing snow from the Plains to the Great Lakes, and our rain during Saturday night and Sunday will come from that storm. But we will remain in the warm side of the system, only getting rain as it moves through Virginia.