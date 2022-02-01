Some rain Thursday, and a potential Sunday storm to monitor

Wednesday brings the last of this relatively quiet weather stretch, as a good chance for rain develops for Thursday and Thursday night. A deep flow from the southwest will bring in plenty of warmer air on Thursday, so all precipitation with the next system comes down as rain.

Although there will be some smaller scattered showers around on Thursday, the steadiest rain comes late Thursday night into early Friday morning. A quarter to a half-inch of rain is expected as the system moves through.

The warmup immediately ahead of the rain will be short-lived, as another batch of Arctic air races in on some cold northwest winds starting late Friday.

The end result will make this Saturday similar to last Saturday, with sunshine, a cold wind, and temperatures in the 30s.

There is minor concern about a new storm approaching on Sunday. For now, it looks like the storm will hold to the southeast of Richmond, with some light rain or ice in eastern North Carolina or perhaps as close as Hampton Roads.