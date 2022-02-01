Some rain Thursday, and a potential Sunday storm to monitor

Wednesday brings the last of this relatively quiet weather stretch, as a good chance for rain develops for Thursday and Thursday night. A deep flow from the southwest will bring in plenty of warmer air on Thursday, so all precipitation with the next system comes down as rain.
Although there will be some smaller scattered showers around on Thursday, the steadiest rain comes late Thursday night into early Friday morning. A quarter to a half-inch of rain is expected as the system moves through.
The warmup immediately ahead of the rain will be short-lived, as another batch of Arctic air races in on some cold northwest winds starting late Friday.
The end result will make this Saturday similar to last Saturday, with sunshine, a cold wind, and temperatures in the 30s.
There is minor concern about a new storm approaching on Sunday. For now, it looks like the storm will hold to the southeast of Richmond, with some light rain or ice in eastern North Carolina or perhaps as close as Hampton Roads.
Nonetheless, with the system still four days away, there is a chance it takes a more northerly track closer to Richmond, so it does bear watching for outdoor planning purposes on Sunday. But there’s not quite enough evidence to make any changes to Sunday plans, at least not yet.
Forecast for Richmond
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 52.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Not as cold as recent nights. Low 38.
Thursday: Clouds and breaks of sun with scattered light showers. Becoming breezy in the afternoon. High 62.
Friday: Morning rain, then some breaks of sun late in the day. High 56.
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High 38.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 22.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain or snow showers. High 40.
Monday: Sun and clouds. High 48.
