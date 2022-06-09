Some Saturday showers to start the weekend

Thursday's drop in humidity stays with us on Friday, making for a pleasantly warm early summer day with afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s.

For the weekend, Saturday brings some periodic showers, mostly in the morning, although the majority of the day will just be cloudy. As a result afternoon temperatures will hold in the 70s.

Sunday will be the sunnier, warmer and drier of the two days this weekend with afternoon temperatures in the 80s. And the humidity will begin to creep back up again.

A cell of relatively cool high pressure will build in New England early next week, while a big dome of heat builds from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest. Virginia will be on the boundary between those two masses of air for much of next week. It will not be cool, but Richmond should have just enough of a north or northeast breeze to hold the brutal heat farther to the west. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s or lower 90s, although a little nudging of the boundary could send our afternoon temperatures a few more degrees in either direction.

While there is no obvious sign of rain next week, complexes of thunderstorms often form along the northern periphery of heat domes when they take up residence in the Midwest. The forecast steering winds can sometimes bring those complexes of thunderstorms into Virginia, but it is not especially common.

This large conglomeration of thunderstorms, known as a mesoscale convective complex, can deliver especially heavy rain for several hours and contain unusually frequent lightning. Predicting them more than a couple of days in advance is tricky, but keep that in the back of your mind as a weather wild card for the first half of next week.