Some snow ahead, but massive impacts to miss Richmond

Buzz will continue about the next winter storm for the rest of week, but it is increasingly apparent that the biggest snow will fall a few hundred miles away from Virginia.
The pieces are still coming together for a major coastal storm, but they will likely gather a few hours too late and several miles too far east to bring a deep snowfall to Virginia.
Snow is likely to move across the state Friday evening into the middle of Saturday, but if the data trends continue, the snow will be more of a nuisance than a hazard for Richmond. However, there is still plenty of evidence to suggest snow will fall for more than just a couple of hours.
To give a sense of scale for metro Richmond, our first thought is for a few periods of snow Friday evening through midday Saturday, leaving about an inch or so.
Otherwise, Saturday is windy and very cold.
Sunday is sunny, cold, and dry.
It is critical to remember that the storm is still more than two days away, currently just a small, shallow swirl moving across the northern Rockies. It is common for there to be an adjustment in the specific forecast track of the storm in the last 24 hours before precipitation starts, especially since the storm has not fully formed yet.
The biggest concern potentially steering the forecast off track is how far west the storm sends its snow once it forms offshore Friday night. There continue to be signs that heavier snow could push westward from the storm across the Chesapeake Bay, and put down a few additional inches as far west as the Lower and Middle Peninsulas and the Northern Neck.
To be fair, it is not inconceivable that several inches of snow could push westward to Richmond late Friday night into Saturday, but that does not look like the most likely scenario.
Considering what happened in the NFL last weekend, we’ll use a football analogy: don’t look away yet, there is still a lot of time left on the clock.
Forecast for Richmond
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High 38.
Wednesday night: Clear and cold. Low 16.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 40.
Friday: Turning cloudy with light rain and snow showers developing toward dusk. High 38.
Friday night: Cloudy with occasional light snow, leaving around an inch by dawn. Becoming windy after midnight. Low 25.
Saturday: Morning snow showers, but no accumulation, otherwise, windy and cold with clouds breaking for some afternoon sun. High 32.
Sunday: Sunny and very dry. High 36.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Not as cold. High 45.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 48.
