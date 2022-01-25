Some snow ahead, but massive impacts to miss Richmond

Buzz will continue about the next winter storm for the rest of week, but it is increasingly apparent that the biggest snow will fall a few hundred miles away from Virginia.

The pieces are still coming together for a major coastal storm, but they will likely gather a few hours too late and several miles too far east to bring a deep snowfall to Virginia.

Snow is likely to move across the state Friday evening into the middle of Saturday, but if the data trends continue, the snow will be more of a nuisance than a hazard for Richmond. However, there is still plenty of evidence to suggest snow will fall for more than just a couple of hours.

To give a sense of scale for metro Richmond, our first thought is for a few periods of snow Friday evening through midday Saturday, leaving about an inch or so.

Otherwise, Saturday is windy and very cold.

Sunday is sunny, cold, and dry.