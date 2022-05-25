Some sun Thursday, but strong storms to start the weekend

Despite the clouds and drizzle on Wednesday, not much was added to the rain totals across central Virginia between Monday night and daybreak Wednesday. In general, about 1.5 to 2 inches of rain fell across metro Richmond, with an official measurement of 1.46 inches.

Thursday will have a similar start, with clouds, spots of drizzle and perhaps some fog. During the afternoon, winds will turn from the south and gradually scour out some of the persistent cloud cover of the past couple of days. The late afternoon sunshine will help temperatures return to the 70s later in the day.

That south breeze will pick up on Friday, increasing the humidity, and then interact with some slightly cooler and drier air advancing from the west. The result will be a couple of rounds of showers and the risk of some heavy, gusty thunderstorms Friday and Friday evening.

Damaging winds are again a possibility with the storms that develop late Friday, so keep that risk in the back of your mind if you are heading out for some Friday evening activities to begin the holiday weekend.

The weekend itself is still expected to be generally warm and dry. The one concern is leftover showers popping up on Saturday, as some chilly air about 2 miles up in the sky passes overhead. Warm air rises into that relatively colder air, allowing clouds to blossom and forming showers and thundershowers in just a couple of hours.

Sunday and Monday both look sunny with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s — good weather to spend at the pool on Sunday and at any of the Memorial Day events around central Virginia on Monday. The Virginia War Memorial is hosting its 66th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday. Expect sunshine and temperatures well into the 80s. Remember to stay hydrated, especially if you are not in the shade.

Warm and dry weather is also expected for the few days that follow Memorial Day, with not much out there to help spawn a cooling shower or thundershower, much less any widespread organized rain.

Afternoon temperatures will be consistently in the 80s to around 90 until the next disturbance approaches Virginia on Friday of next week, reintroducing the chance of showers and thunderstorms.