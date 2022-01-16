State police respond to 142 crashes, 162 disabled vehicles through midday Sunday

Virginia State Police troopers have been busy as a snowstorm rolls across the state on Sunday.

In a news release, state police said troopers responded to 142 crashes and 162 disabled vehicles between midnight and 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Police said the majority of the crashes involved only vehicle damage, and there have been no traffic fatalities.

In one of those crashes, a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Roanoke County at 12:05 p.m., and there were two more crashes as a result of the ensuing backup. One of them included minor injuries.

Here's where the other crashes happened around the state:

Richmond Division: 12 disabled vehicles; 30 crashes

Culpeper Division: 21 disabled vehicles; 6 crashes

Appomattox Division: 17 disabled vehicles; 20 crashes

Wytheville Division: 45 disabled vehicles; 36 crashes

Chesapeake Division: 18 disabled vehicles; 11 crashes