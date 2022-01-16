 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State police respond to 142 crashes, 162 disabled vehicles through midday Sunday
0 Comments
breaking top story

State police respond to 142 crashes, 162 disabled vehicles through midday Sunday

  • 0

Virginia State Police troopers have been busy as a snowstorm rolls across the state on Sunday.

In a news release, state police said troopers responded to 142 crashes and 162 disabled vehicles between midnight and 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Police said the majority of the crashes involved only vehicle damage, and there have been no traffic fatalities.

In one of those crashes, a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Roanoke County at 12:05 p.m., and there were two more crashes as a result of the ensuing backup. One of them included minor injuries.

Here's where the other crashes happened around the state:

Richmond Division: 12 disabled vehicles; 30 crashes

Culpeper Division: 21 disabled vehicles; 6 crashes

Appomattox Division: 17 disabled vehicles; 20 crashes

Wytheville Division: 45 disabled vehicles; 36 crashes

Chesapeake Division: 18 disabled vehicles; 11 crashes

Salem Division: 29 disabled vehicles; 32 crashes

Fairfax Division: 20 disabled vehicles; 7 crashes

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

NASA/NOAA: 2021 was 6th warmest year on record
Weather

NASA/NOAA: 2021 was 6th warmest year on record

Across land and ocean surfaces, the temperature in 2021 was 1.51°F above the full 20th century average. This was the 45th consecutive year with a global temperature above that average, meaning the last colder-than-average year happened when Jimmy Carter was elected president.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News